I've been hosting a lot of services on my NAS for over a year at this point, and I've played around with a lot of software to manage the Docker containers that I host on it. While I had settled on Portainer for quite a while, I recently played around with Cockpit and Podman when I turned my Steam Deck into a server. After that, I thought about Portainer alternatives, and I ended up trying out Dockge. While it's not as feature-rich as Portainer, what I found was a container management tool that meets my needs without any of the extra fluff.

Dockge isn't quite a Portainer replacement, but depending on what you use Portainer for, it might be for you as it was for me. It's built entirely around docker-compose files, managing your stacks for you and deploying anything you need under your currently installed Docker installation. On TrueNAS Scale, it's a great way to deploy your custom apps rather than using the built-in interface, and it's a quick and easy solution when you want to take a compose file someone else has made and deploy it on your machine.

Dockge makes managing apps easy

Even easier than Portainer