Most classic games and franchises have been mined to death, with each iteration bringing more of the same. We're all tired of the same first-person shooters being reskinned every year, and most of us agree that the lack of originality is one of the worst gaming trends.

After complaining about publishers milking IPs and the lack of original content, it seems contradictory to want remakes of the old games I cherish. Maybe it's the nostalgia of happier times, but these eight forgotten games impressed me with their addictive gameplay, and I'd love to see how they'd perform with modern upgrades and graphics.

8 Gun

A Wild West thrill ride

The Red Dead Redemption franchise immediately comes to mind when people think of Western games, and Gun seems like a forgotten title that nobody talks about. However, Gun predates Rockstar's classic by five years and offers a pulpier experience in a similar open-world landscape filled with outlaws and gamblers. It has everything you'd expect from a Western game, like dual-wield six-shooters, horse-riding, and the standard bounty hunter missions to keep you busy for hours.

Gun's run-of-the-mill revenge tale was nothing special and just a vehicle for awesome action set pieces and satisfying gunplay. It was elevated by a stellar voice cast, with talents like Ron Perlman, Henriksen, Kris Kristofferson, and Brad Dourif chewing the scenery as the villains. Westerns are one of the most underrepresented game genres, and a fast-paced open-world Gun remake in the style of FarCry 3 would be the perfect counter to Red Dead 2's slow-burn adventure.

7 MDK

Battle the alien invasion with unlimited ammo