The Metal Gear series is a stalwart of the video game industry. Long and storied, it has had more hands on it than just creator Hideo Kojima. However, these games regularly get left out of the conversation, mostly because they don’t have any general effect on the overall story and narrative the mainline Metal Gear series is known for.

These range from lost mobile games to even a motion-controlled arcade multiplayer game. Metal Gear’s forgotten titles are intriguing, even if some of them are rotten. Like Sunny in Metal Gear Solid 4, let’s crack this egg and remember what you probably don’t.

8 Metal Gear Solid GBC (Ghost Babel)

It’s Metal Gear on the go!