All things considered, the world of computer tech is still relatively new, and products have come and gone very quickly. A lot of software that was once essential has been superseded by alternatives and either been discontinued outright or simply fallen into obscurity, sometimes even morphing into something completely different.

That second half is what we're talking about today. You may now know it, but many apps that used to be all the rage back in the day are still alive and... well. They certainly don't have the popularity they used to, but they can still be used on Windows 11 and have their diehard fans. Let's take a stroll down memory lane to remember some of these apps.

7 WinAmp, foobar2000, and RealPlayer

Media players are mostly obsolete now