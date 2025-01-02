Summary Former Microsoft designer shares unreleased Windows 11 wallpapers, including Live designs.

Unreleased wallpapers highlighted key design changes like a centered Start menu in Windows 11.

Download the unreleased wallpapers from Sergey Kisselev's Behance in 1440p and 4K resolutions.

From "Clouds" wallpaper in Windows 95 to "Bloom" in Windows 11, Microsoft has a rich history of introducing iconic backgrounds for its desktop operating system. A lot of effort also goes into finalizing which ones best capture the essence of a particular version of Windows. And then there are those that are buried under the carpet and don't get included with a Windows release. In Windows 11, Microsoft designed lots of exciting wallpapers that never received public attention, until a former Microsoft designer revealed what those designs were.

Former Microsoft designer shares Windows 11 wallpapers you never saw

Getting new wallpapers is one of the ways to spice up your Windows desktop, and you can get them from places like WallHaven, Lively Wallpaper, and more. In addition, you now have a new source to get some new backgrounds that never made it to the official release of Windows 11. Sergey Kisselev, a former Microsoft designer, shared a bunch of unreleased Windows 11 desktop backgrounds that Microsoft reportedly once considered adding to some of its low-cost devices.

Surprisingly, the unreleased wallpapers also include Live designs. It's worth noting that Live wallpapers never became a native feature after the demise of Windows Vista Ultimate's DreamScene, a functionality that allowed users to use video clips as wallpapers. If Kisselev's claim is true, Microsoft was considering reintroducing the same idea exclusively for some Windows 11-powered devices. Both still backgrounds and Dynamic ones were designed to highlight key design changes in the operating system, such as the centered Start menu and taskbar, according to Kisselev.

Where to get the unreleased Windows 11 wallpapers

Sergey Kisselev shared the unreleased Windows 11 wallpapers on his Behance profile. You can download these wallpapers in 1440p as well as 4K resolutions. However, since Windows 11 doesn't natively support animated wallpapers, you'll need third-party tools to use Microsoft's unreleased dynamic wallpapers for Windows 11.