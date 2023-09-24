Fan-favorite Suzuka International Racing Course in the Mid Prefecture of Japan is this week's F1 Grand Prix stop. Last week, Max Verstappen was denied an 11th straight win by Carlos Sainz, but with a 51-point lead in the driver's championship, it still looks like Verstappen will win the year.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't enjoy the rest of the schedule, and Suzuka is one of the most exciting tracks on the circuit. It needs a car with great aerodynamics and tons of horsepower, and is unforgiving of any missteps in configuration or design. The Red Bull team will be hoping it'll be business as usual, as it has one of the best cars, and could be the race that wins the team the Constructors' Cup.

When and where?

The 17th stop on the 2023 F1 Grand Prix is set to zoom from the starting line on Sunday, September 24. Coverage begins at 12:55 a.m. ET, 9:55 p.m. PT (September 23), 5:55 a.m. GMT, and 1:55 p.m. local time for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix from anywhere

How to stream the Japanese Grand Prix in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the Japanese Grand Prix live, Sling TV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US, making Sling TV's Orange package the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, which will be billed at $20 instead of the usual $40, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed at the normal rate.

Anyone with a cable or satellite package can also watch the race, as ESPN has the nationwide rights for the US market. That also means that other streaming services that carry ESPN+ will also be showing the race, including Hulu with Live TV and fubo.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the race live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports. That's long been the traditional home of motor racing for UK-based fans, whether that's the F1 circuit, the lower Formula tiers, or rallying, sedans, or pretty much anything with two or four wheels. You'll need a Sky box and a Sky subscription with Sky Sports added to your package. Or, you can subscribe to a Now Sports Pass, which gives you the full Sky Sports range for £35 a month or £12 a day. The only thing here is that you'll be limited to 1080p content, as you need the cable package for 4K coverage.