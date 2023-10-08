The Formula 1 Grand Prix races over to Qatar this weekend for another installment in the fastest racing championship in the world. It's a special outing, as Max Verstappen could cinch the 2023 drivers' championship before the main race even starts. Verstappen is 177 points ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez, and both are well-ahead of the rest of the pack. The season could be decided during the Sprint Race on Saturday, as Max only needs to finish sixth or higher to take the championship. That would be two titles for the Red Bull team this year, as the Constructors' Championship was sewn up at the last race in Japan.

Looking for the best way to watch from anywhere online? A VPN is likely your best bet.

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription now to be able to tune in and watch the F1 Qatar race as it happens live, from anywhere. It's as simple as signing up, downloading the app, changing your location and tuning in. $6.67/mo. at ExpressVPN

How to watch the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix online anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once your locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get 3 free months of ExpressVPN when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the total for 15 months down to $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan, you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, the great range of server locations, and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

When and where?

The Qatar leg of the Formula 1 season is set to race off from the starting line on Sunday, October 8. Coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. PT, 1:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. GMT, and 8:00 p.m. local time for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to stream the Qatar F1 Grand Prix in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the Qatar F1 Grand Prix live, Sling TV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US, making Sling TV's Orange package the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, which will be billed at $20 instead of the usual $40, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed at the normal rate.

Any other streaming services that carry ESPN+ will also have the race, including Hulu with Live TV and Fubo. Many cable packages also carry ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch along if you're not a cord cutter.

Source: Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV's Orange package is what you want to grab to watch the race on ESPN+. For new subscribers, you'll get the first three months half price, so you'll only pay $20 each month. That's enough to finish the rest of the F1 season. See at Sling TV

Source: Hulu Hulu Hulu with Live TV might be one of the more expensive ways to watch the F1, but you don't just get ESPN+ and other live TV channels. You also get ad-supported Disney+, so your whole family can catch up on the House of Mouse. See at Hulu

Source: Fubo fuboTV Fubo isn't the cheapest place to catch all the F1 action, but it comes with one thing that no other streaming service has in the base package. That's all the NFL regular season games, so you can watch all the sporting action from one subscription. See at Fubo

How to watch the Qatar F1 race in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports F1. That's long been the traditional home of motor racing for UK-based fans, whether that's the F1 circuit, the lower Formula tiers, or rallying, sedans, or pretty much anything with two or four wheels. You'll need a Sky box and a Sky subscription with Sky Sports added to your package. Or, you can subscribe to a Now Sports Pass, which gives you the full Sky Sports range for £35 a month or £12 a day. The only thing here is that you'll be limited to 1080p content, as you need the cable package for 4K coverage.