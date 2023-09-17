It's the 16th stop on the 2023 F1 Grand Prix this weekend, coming from the road circuit of Marina Bay in Singapore. With Max Verstappen having an unassailable lead in the driver's standings, this race is all about carving out a legacy. Can Verstappen cinch another win, or will one of the other drivers take the pole position on Sunday?

With ten consecutive Grand Prix wins this season, this could be number eleven for Verstappen and the Red Bull team. He already has the F1 record now, breaking Sebastian Vettel's nine back-to-back records from 2013, but eleven could make this one a record-breaker that would last the test of time.

When and where?

The 16th round of the 2023 F1 Grand Prix season is set to race off from the starting line on Sunday, September 17. Coverage begins at 5:00 a.m. PT, 8:00 a.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. local time (GMT+8) for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the Singapore F1 Grand Prix from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get 3 free months of ExpressVPN when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the total for 15 months down to $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream the Singapore F1 Grand Prix in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the Singapore F1 Grand Prix event live, any service carrying ESPN is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on ESPN in the US, and Sling TV is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed for a second one. Sling TV's Orange package is the one you want, which usually costs $40 a month, but the first month is half price, bringing the cost down to $20.

If you already have cable TV, ESPN is probably part of your package, so you can watch on TV or through the ESPN app or the Watch section of ESPN's website. The practice 1, 2, 3, and qualifying rounds are shown on ESPN2, while the race itself is on ESPN. And if you only care about watching F1, nothing but F1, and everything about F1, you can sign up for F1 TV Pro. F1's official live-streaming service has all the coverage from all the races all season long. It's $10 a month if you only want to watch one race or $80 for the entire season.

Source: Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV is your best bet for watching the Singapore F1 Grand Prix, or any other F1 race this season. The Orange bundle has all the ESPN channels you'll need, and you'll get your first month for 50% off! See at Sling TV

Source: Hulu Hulu Hulu with Live TV gets you ESPN+ as part of your package, so you can watch the F1 or any other sporting event you want. You also get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads), so you might pay more monthly but you get a whole lotta added value. See at Hulu

Source: Alphabet YouTube TV YouTube TV also carries ESPN now, with the race day coverage starting from 6:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, September 17. You can also watch the practice and qualifying races over the weekend, or any of the hundred other channels included in your subscription. See at Google

How to watch the Singapore F1 Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports. That's the traditional home of motor racing of all kinds in the U.K., except for the U.K. F1, which is also shown on Channel 4. That means you need a Sky box, and to add Sky Sports to your existing Sky subscription. Or, you can subscribe to a Now Sports Pass, which gives you the full Sky Sports range for £35 a month or £12 a day. The only thing here is that you'll be limited to 1080p content, as you need the cable package for 4K coverage.