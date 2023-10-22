The Formula 1 Grand Prix stops off in the United States this weekend, with an octane-filled race card from the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. This is the first of the last five races of the season, and while there are no titles up for grabs, it still promises to be filled with excitement.

This year, Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team have pulled off a one-two with the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. The battle now is for second place in both championships, where teammate Sergio Perez could stay in second ahead of Lewis Hamilton, and Mercedes and Ferrari are duking it out for second place in the constructors'.

When and where?

The United States GP 2023 is set to roar from the starting line on Sunday, October 22. Coverage begins at 12:00 PT, 3:00pm ET, and 20:00 BST for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch the US F1 Grand Prix from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get 3 free months of ExpressVPN when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the total for 15 months down to $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream the F1 Grand Prix in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the F1 racing this weekend live, Sling TV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the US, making Sling TV's Orange package the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, which will be billed at $20 instead of the usual $40, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed at the normal rate.

While that's the most affordable place to watch, any streaming service that carries ESPN+ will also be showing the race. That includes Hulu with Live TV, where you can also watch Disney+ if the racing action proves to be a bust. Or you can make it a double-date with Fubo and watch all the NFL action while you wait for the checkered flag to drop.

Source: Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV's Orange package has ESPN+, the new home of motor racing in the US. You'll be able to watch every second of speedway action with the Grand Prix circuit, and see if Max Verstappen can get any more wins to add to his tally for the season. See at Sling TV

Source: Hulu Hulu Hulu with Live TV is run by the House With the Mouse, and as such you also get ESPN+ to watch all the F1 action as it happens. While you're waiting, watch dozens of live TV channels, or flick over to Disney+ and get a new favorite Disney character for the family. See at Hulu

Source: Fubo fuboTV Fubo doesn't come cheap, but you do get a ton of sports streaming for your subscription. That includes the F1 races, starting with qualifying and sprint stages, and the main event itself. You'll also get all the action in the NFL, so you can go from gridiron to starting grid. See at Fubo

How to watch the USA F1 Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports F1. That's the traditional place to catch any racing in the UK, whether that's on two, four, or no wheels at all. Or, you can subscribe to a Now Sports Pass, which gives you the full Sky Sports experience for £35 a month or £12 a day. The only thing here is that you'll be limited to 1080p content, as you need the cable package for 4K coverage.