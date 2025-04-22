Darth Jar Jar is a real boy, and they're finally getting an in-video game appearance for the first time ever—and it's in Fortnite. Fortnite and Star Wars are collaborating ahead of May 4th, 2025, also known and recognized as Star Wars Day, to celebrate the pop culture marvel with a slew of events, skins, and limited-time events in the acclaimed battle royale.

Darth Jar Jar headlined the massive event as fans were awarded a sneak peek at the beloved character, rendered in beautiful graphics and showing off an in-game ability. Between the trailer and official word from Star Wars, here is everything we know so far about the collaboration—and Darth Jar Jar.

Darth Jar Jar heads to Fortnite with new in-game ability