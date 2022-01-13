Fortnite returns to iOS through NVIDIA GeForce Now

You’re probably aware of the Epic Games versus Apple battle by now. For the unfamiliar, the former implemented its own in-app purchase (IAP) system on Fortnite for iOS. The implementation violates Apple’s App Store guidelines and got the game kicked out of the store. Until now, iPhone users had no official way to play the updated version of the game and keep up with its in-app events. However, thanks to NVIDIA GeForce Now, iOS users will yet again be able to play Fortnite on their devices though Safari.

In a blog post, NVIDIA announced that GeForce Now users will be able to sign up for the closed beta starting today, with Fortnite availability to follow next week. The company also highlights that it has worked with Epic Games to make the controls of the game touch-friendly. There’s no guarantee you’ll be admitted to the beta program right away, though, for the company will gradually be letting more players in.

Android users don’t have to depend on a web browser to play Fortnite through NVIDIA’s cloud gaming platform. Instead, they can download the GeForce Now app and play games through it. That’s not the case on iOS because Apple forces game streaming developers to upload all listed titles to the App Store and go through the reviewing process. For this reason, Netflix has to upload its games as separate titles on the App Store, even though they’re part of the main subscription. Microsoft also had to go for NVIDIA’s approach by depending on a web app for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Section 4.9 of the App Store guidelines states:

Streaming games are permitted so long as they adhere to all guidelines – for example, each game update must be submitted for review, developers must provide appropriate metadata for search, games must use in-app purchase to unlock features or functionality, etc. Of course, there is always the open Internet and web browser apps to reach all users outside of the App Store.

iOS allows users to add web apps to their Home Screens, but they lack most of the privileges that native apps have. If you plan on playing Fortnite through GeForce Now, expect the experience not to be as smooth as that of the native Fortnite app. It’s still a decent solution for fans of the game who use Apple products nonetheless.

Will you be playing Fortnite through NVIDIA GeForce Now? Let us know in the comments section below.