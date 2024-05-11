Key Takeaways Create your own fortune teller with Raspberry Pi using generative AI for a modern twist on an ancient practice.

Kevin McAleer on YouTube has taken his Raspberry Pi 5 to the next level with a DIY fortune teller booth project.

Watch Kevin's hour-long video to learn about his design choices and steps in creating a talking animatronic fortune teller.

You may not be able to cross a fortune teller's palm with silver like you could in the olden days, but that doesn't mean you can't just make your own. In fact, with the rise of generative AI, you can now have silicon try to predict your future and warn you of any obstacles you may face. Turns out, that's exactly what someone has done by turning their Raspberry Pi into a fortune teller.

A Raspberry Pi that tells your fortune

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this project is the idea of Kevin McAleer on YouTube. Kevin has been on the Raspberry Pi 5 train for a little while now, making videos exploring the SBC and giving his thoughts on it. However, he's now ready to make his own project; a Raspberry Pi-powered fortune teller, complete with its own booth.

If you're big on DIY, you owe it to yourself to watch Kevin's video. It weighs in at over an hour and covers all of the interesting design choices and steps that he took. See, Kevin wasn't happy with having a Raspberry Pi spit out a result on a computer screen; he wanted to go full hog and create a DIY version of the fortune-telling machines you can see at fairgrounds. He even wants to add a talking animatronic head behind the glass that talks to you.

If you don't want to go the extra mile and create the fortune teller booth, you can make your own using his Voltara code and hooking a Pi up to a thermal printer. And if that sounds way too easy for you, you can instead try one of these Raspberry Pi projects for experts to sink your teeth into.