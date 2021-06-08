Forums for the Samsung Galaxy A22, OnePlus Nord CE/N200, Realme GT, and more are open

After opening up forums for 11 new devices late last month, we are happy to announce we have added 9 more devices to the XDA forums. From the newly announced Galaxy A22 series and Huawei MatePad Pro to the up-and-coming OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Huawei P50, we have opened up forums for both announced and unannounced devices in this round.

Galaxy A22 series

The Galaxy A22 5G, which launched last week, is the cheapest 5G phone from Samsung yet. It’s powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD on the front with a 90Hz refresh rate. The standard Galaxy A22, on the other hand, is 4G only and opts for a MediaTek Helio G80 chip. These specs are nothing to write home about in the grand scheme of things but considering their affordable pricing and Samsung’s brand value, they will surely draw the attention of budget buyers.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G XDA Forums

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus is gearing up to launch two new affordable smartphones in the Nord series. The first is the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and reports so far indicate it will go head to head against value smartphones like the Galaxy A52. The second is the OnePlus Nord N200 which will succeed the last year’s Nord N100. Just like its predecessor, the new model will be exclusive to the US and Canada. OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 10, while the Nord N200 will be announced later.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G XDA Forums

OnePlus Nord N200 5G XDA Forums

Realme GT

After being launched in China in March, the Realme GT is now set to hit European markets. The Realme GT is an affordable flagship featuring a 6.43-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Realme GT XDA Forums

Realme X7 Max 5G

The Realme X7 Max 5G, which launched in India last week, is the first MediaTek Dimesnity 1200 phone to launch outside of China. For those unaware, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 is a flagship-level chipset with performance comparable to Snapdragon 865. The rest of the hardware on offer is also quite impressive as you’re getting a 6.43-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary shooter, up to 12GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme X7 Max 5G XDA Forums

Huawei MatePad Pro

At its HarmanyOS event last week, Huawei unveiled a new flagship tablet called the MatePad Pro. The tablet comes with a massive 12.6-inch OLED display and Huawei M-Pencil support. Powering the tablet is Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9000E chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. There’s also a 10.8-inch model which opts for Snapdragon 870 chip and sans the ultra-wide and depth sensors while retaining the rest of the hardware.

Huawei MatePad Pro XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

If you are looking for a cheap Android tablet for casual usage, the recently launched Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great option. It features a large 8.7-inch display, MediaTek Helio P22T SoC, up to 4GB RAM, rear and front cameras, and a 5,100mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite XDA Forums

Huawei P50

Huawei’s upcoming flagship has appeared in multiple leaks over the past few weeks, with leaked renders showcasing the phone’s absurdly large camera module. At its HarmanyOS event, the Chinese company even shared a teaser that confirmed the phone would indeed feature this unique camera design that we haven’t seen on any smartphone before. Huawei hasn’t confirmed the launch date, but the company did say they’re “trying to figure out how to make this great product available to you.”

Huawei P50 XDA Forums