Join the forums for the Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and Android Automotive!

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a couple of leaks about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The leaks have given us a great look at the upcoming Google Pixel duo, and we’re excited to learn more about the phones in the months leading up to the launch. If you’re also looking forward to learning more about the upcoming Pixel 6 series or you just want to indulge in discussions about the devices, you’d be glad to know that we’ve now opened forums for both phones. Along with that, we’ve opened forums for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE to help you keep track of third-party development for the affordable tablet. But that’s not all, we’ve also created a dedicated forum for Android Automotive to promote third-party development and discussions on the topic.

Google Pixel 6 series

The Google Pixel 6 leaks that we’ve seen of late have given us a good look at their design and revealed some key specifications. Unlike last year’s Pixel lineup, the upcoming devices will feature an all-new two-tone design with a horizontal camera module separating the two colors on the back panel. The leaked renders suggest that the vanilla Pixel 6 will feature a dual-camera setup on the back, a 6.4-inch flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Leaked renders of the Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, suggest that will offer a premium flagship experience with a larger 6.67-inch curved display with a centered hole-punch cutout and an in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple camera setup, and a stereo speaker setup.

Google Pixel 6 XDA Forums || Google Pixel 6 Pro XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the latest addition to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S7 lineup. It features mid-range hardware, including a 12.4-inch display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chip, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Along with that, it features a dual-camera setup on the back, a selfie camera over on the front, and it comes with an S Pen in the box. Thanks to its affordable price tag, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will likely be one of the most popular Android tablets in 2021. If you’re planning on getting one for yourself, you should definitely join our forums by following the link below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE XDA Forums

Android Automotive

In August last year, Google expanded Android Automotive OS support to more car manufacturers and app developers. Since then, the platform has seen tremendous growth with several car manufacturers offering Android Automotive support on newer models. At Google I/O 2021 earlier this month, the company announced additional tools to help developers easily develop apps for cars, and that’s expected to boost adoption even further. If you’d like to keep track of third-party development for Android Automotive OS, you should join our new forum by following the link below.

Android Automotive XDA Forums