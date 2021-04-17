Forums are now open for Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, Axon 30 Ultra, TCL 20 Pro, TCL 20L and more

Last week, we opened up forums for 11 Android smartphones, including the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, Nokia X series, Nokia G series, and more. Today, we are welcoming newly launched phones from Sony, TCL, and ZTE to the XDA Forums.

XDA Forums are now open for the Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, Xperia 10 III, TCL 20 Pro, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra.

Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 III

Sony’s latest flagship lineup has a lot going for them. The Xperia 1 III is the most premium of the duo, featuring a 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple 12MP shooters with ZEISS optics, a 4,500mAh battery, true front-firing speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Xperia 5 III, on the other hand, is a compact flagship and offers many of the premium features of Xperia 1 III but in a smaller package.

Sony Xperia 1 III XDA Forums

Sony Xperia 5 III XDA Forums

Xperia 10 III

Alongside the flagships, Sony also took the wraps off its latest mid-range smartphone called Xperia 10 III. A direct successor to last year’s Xperia 10 II, the new Xperia 10 III brings several much-needed upgrades, including a bigger battery, a more powerful chipset, 5G support, and faster charging. You get a 6.0-inch OLED display at FHD+ resolution, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, triple rear cameras headed by a 12MP primary shooter, IP68 water and dust protection rating, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 10 III XDA Forums

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

This week, ZTE also came up with a brand new flagship in the form of the Axon 30 Ultra. The new smartphone signals a big shift in ZTE’s recent strategy as the company aims to go head to head against top players in the premium flagship space. The ZTE Axon 30 Pro is fitted with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a top-tier flagship, including a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, triple 64MP cameras, a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, and more.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra XDA Forums

TCL 20 Pro 5G

The newly released TCL 20 Pro is targeted towards the mid-range segment, and although it might lack features like a high refresh rate display and super-fast charging speeds, you do get a beautiful 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 750G, and a capable quad-camera array.

TCL 20 Pro 5G XDA Forums

TCL 20L and TCL 20L+

Besides the TCL 20 Pro, the Chinese electronics maker also launched two new budget-friendly options in the form of the TCL 20L and TCL 20L+. Both phones come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, a quad-camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

TCL 20L/20L+ XDA Forums