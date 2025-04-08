Fosmon Mini Bluetooth Keyboard $26 $30 Save $4 This controller is small, versatile, and now down to its lowest price in years. Get it now before it's gone. $26 at Amazon

Sure, there are hundreds of great keyboards out there, but most are built to be used at your desk. So what if you need something that's a little more portable, and can be used from the comfort of your couch? Well, that's where this Fosmon keyboard comes into play, offering all the controls you need. The great part is that this keyboard is now on sale for its lowest price in years, coming in at just $26.

What's great about this Fosmon keyboard?

The main thing here is that you're getting the perfect combination of portability and excellent controls. Not only do you get a compact and tactile QWERTY keyboard, but it also features a responsive touchpad as well. This makes it easy to navigate the cursor on screen, using a natural position that won't lead to fatigue.

In addition to the above, you also get excellent compatibility here with support for Windows, Mac, gaming consoles, Apple TV, streaming sticks, and more. It really is a gamechanger and makes it a lot easier to input text and navigate through menus. Furthermore, you also get excellent battery life with up to 50 days of standby and 10 days of continuous use.

The good news here is that you can recharge the keyboard when it's dead using USB-C. And those of you that will be on the couch late at night will be relieved that this device also has backlit keyboard as well. And just in case you were worried about support, Fosmon states that it provides a lifetime warranty. Of course, you'll want to make sure that this keyboard is compatible with your device.

But if all of this looks and sounds good, you'll want to pick it up while it's still on sale, because price drops like these don't come along all that often. Or if you need something more for gaming, we also have some excellent controllers to recommend as well.