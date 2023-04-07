fossil gen 5e $75 $249 Save $174 The 44mm Gen 5E smartwatch is a stylish and simple option from Fossil. It features a stainless steel body and is powered by Wear OS. $75 at Best Buy

If you've been on the edge when it comes to purchasing a new Wear OS smartwatch, this deal is for you. The Fossil Gen 5e has received a massive discount, bringing the price down to just $75. While not the best smartwatch on the market right now, it's a good starting point for anyone that wants to experiment with a wearable.

The Fossil Gen 5e is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 SoC, paired with 1GB RAM, and has 4GB internal storage. It also has a 1.19 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. This is all packed into a beautiful and simple looking stainless steel frame with a silicone strap, and there's also a physical button on the side, making interacting with the watch just a touch easier.

The watch runs Google's Wear OS, giving you access to a wide range of apps, making it easy to sync all your data from your Android smartphone to the Fossil Gen 5e. Fossil states that you should get all day use out of a single charge, with modes that can also extend the battery life even further. Naturally, battery life will depend on how this watch is used, so results will vary.

You'll also be able to make payments using the watch, compatible with wireless payment terminals that accept Google Pay. For the most part, this a relatively good Wear OS smartwatch, and as you can imagine, the price makes this watch even better, especially since the watch is getting a 70 percent discount. Perhaps the only caveat is that you won't be able to update it to the latest version of Wear OS.

But, if you're going to be using this casually, or it's going to be your first smartwatch, this should be a great option. While the watch is currently available from Best Buy, you'll want to be quick when purchasing this, as the deal won't last long. Furthermore, since this product is listed as clearance, supplies could be extremely limited.