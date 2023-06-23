Google Assistant will finally be available for Fossil Gen 6 devices that are running Wear OS 3. The company has stated that the update will be rolling out this month but didn't provide a specific date. The update will only be available to those using a compatible device with a handset that supports the Google Play Store. Furthermore, Android (Go Edition) devices will not be supported at this time.

As far as how this update will look, once it's downloaded and ready to go, users will have the option of choosing their preferred voice assistant. Until now, Fossil Gen 6 users only had the ability to use Amazon Alexa, but now there will be an option to choose between Google Assistant or Alexa. Users will be able to access the voice assistant in a number of ways, like holding down the right upper button, tapping a complication on the watch face, or saying, "Hey Google."

This is great because it will give users access to more features than ever before by just using their voice. Users can ask questions, request music playback, control smart home devices, and more. This update will be a tremendous one for users that have been waiting or have been stuck using Wear OS 2 just to maintain access to Google Assistant. As stated previously, this update should be rolling out by the end of the month.

With that said the folks over at Droid Life have confirmed that the update is live and is available for download as of now. Again, this update is only rolling out to those using compatible devices like Fossil Gen 6, Gen 6 Hybrid, and Gen 6 Wellness in supported regions. So, if you don't see it after this week, and you are using one of the aforementioned devices, chances are you're in an area that isn't being supported yet.