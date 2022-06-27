Fossil brings its new Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches to the Indian market

Fossil’s new Gen 6 Hybrid range of smartwatches is now available for purchase in various markets. Fossil unveiled the new range late last week and confirmed that it would be available in the US starting today. The company has now confirmed that the new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches will also be available in the Indian market starting today.

In case you missed our previous coverage, the new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range includes two designs — Machine and Stella. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Machine comes in a single 45mm size variant with three color options — Black, Silver, and Smoke. The Gen 6 Hybrid Stella, on the other hand, features a smaller 40.5mm case and three different color variants, namely Rose Gold, Silver, and Two-tone. Both models come with a couple of band options, including a few silicone band styles, leather options, and even metal bracelets.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range offers support for a wide range of health and fitness tracking features, including SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, workout tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. The watches also offer support for Amazon Alexa, smart notifications, and customizable watch faces.

Along with the new hybrid smartwatches, Fossil has also released a massive redesign for the Fossil Smartwatches companion app. The updated app brings more personalization features, at-a-glance metrics, and more. The update is already available for both Android and iOS users on the respective app stores.

Pricing & Availability

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range will be available for purchase on Fossil’s website and offline retail stores starting today. In India, the watches will set you back ₹17,633 (~$225) for the leather and silicone strap variants and ₹19,173 (~$245) for the metal bracelet variants.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range of smartwatches offer SpO2 tracking, improved heart rate monitoring, and Amazon Alexa support. Buy from Fossil

What do you think of Fossil’s new Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches? Would you pick these over the Wear OS alternatives from Fossil or other OEMs? Let us know in the comments section below.