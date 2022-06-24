Fossil’s new Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches feature SpO2 tracking and Alexa support

After launching the Skagen Falster Gen 6 and Razer x Fossil limited edition smartwatches earlier this year, Fossil has now announced two new smartwatches as part of its new Gen 6 Hybrid range. The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches feature SpO2 tracking and Amazon Alexa support, along with other fitness tracking features.

According to a recent report from Android Authority, the new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range includes two designs — Machine and Stella. The Gen 6 Hybrid Machine comes in a single 45mm size variant with three color options — Black, Silver, and Smoke. On the other hand, the Gen 6 Hybrid Stella features a smaller 40.5mm case and three colorways — Rose Gold, Silver, and Two-tone. Both models include interchangeable bands, with the Machine supporting 24mm bands and the Stella supporting 18mm bands.

As far as features are concerned, the new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range offers support for blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, smart notifications, and customizable watch faces. As mentioned earlier, the watches also feature Amazon Alexa support and come with a built-in microphone to help users interact with the digital assistant.

Along with the new smartwatches, Fossil has also released a revamped version of its smartwatch companion app — Fossil Smartwatches. The updated app brings support for more personalization features and at-a-glance metrics, including a daily roundup of key details. If you own a Fossil Hybrid smartwatch, you can download the updated companion app from the Play Store link provided below. The app is also available on the Apple App Store.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid range will go on sale globally starting July 27. It will be available through Fossil’s website and offline retail stores. Both models will be available for a starting price of $229.

What do you think of Fossil’s new Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches? Would you pick these over Wear OS smartwatches? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: Android Authority