When it comes to wearables, there are many great smartwatch options out there, not to mention the addition of some excellent fitness trackers as well. While most will gravitate towards brands like Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit, Fossil has long offered some great options too, giving consumers a variety of options at many different price points.

Although the Gen 6 smartwatch has been out for quite some time, the company has managed to reintroduce it every so often by offering minor refreshes to its product. Most recently we saw the Wellness Edition make its debut, and now we're getting the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition just in time for CES 2023.

The Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition comes in three different colors and can be customized endlessly with new watch straps. When it comes to size, you're looking at a 44mm case size, with a thickness of roughly 11mm. With the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition you get mechanical watch hands and an E-ink gray-scale display with backlight. You also get a crown and two tactile push buttons, which can be used for navigation, music controls, and more.

When it comes to features, it offers automatic workout detection, SpO2 and heart rate measurements, and notifications for incoming texts, calls, and apps. Furthermore, the display will show you up-to-date weather, and an alternate time zone. You'll also get support for Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa and can track all your data from a single app.

When it comes to battery life, the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition can last up to two weeks on a single charge, and can charge up quickly, going from zero to 80 percent in just an hour. Unfortunately, Fossil didn't provide pricing for the unit, but you can expect that it won't deviate much from its past Gen 6 watch prices when it arrives to retail.