Fossil’s new smartwatches have a better processor, faster charging, and newer sensors

Fossil’s new Wear OS smartwatches are finally here, and they promise significant performance improvements over the previous generation. The new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches are based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, and they feature a 1.28-inch display, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches: Specifications

Specification Fossil Gen 6 Build Stainless steel case, topring, and buttons Dimensions & Weight 42mm

44mm Display 1.28-inch AMOLED

326 PPI SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ RAM & Storage 1GB RAM

8GB storage Battery & Charging 4-pin USB fast charger with magnetic puck

Fast charging support (80% in just over 30 minutes) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 LE

Wi-Fi

GPS

NFC Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Compass

Altimeter

PPG Heart rate sensor

SpO2

Off-body IR

Ambient light Audio Built-in speakers and microphone for calls Software Wear OS by Google Other features Customizable dials and buttons

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

Swimproof

As we saw in previous leaks, the new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches bring several hardware upgrades over the previous model. These include the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, fast charging support (up to 80% in just over 30 minutes), a new SpO2 sensor, etc.

On the software front, the new Fossil Gen 6 range offers several new health and fitness tracking features, calling functionality, smart battery modes, and more. It’s worth noting that although the smartwatches run Wear OS, they don’t come with Wear OS 3 out of the box. Instead, they run an older release at the moment, and Fossil plans to upgrade them to Wear OS 3 sometime next year.

Talking about the new smartwatches, Steve Evans, Chief Brand Officer at Fossil Group, said, “We are proud to announce our highly-anticipated next generation of smartwatches. At Fossil Group, we are always striving to deliver increased performance and delight users, working in partnership with Qualcomm and Google, and we are excited by the new capabilities Gen 6 is bringing to our users. Faster interface, less time to charge and upgraded health and wellness features are only a few of the benefits Gen 6 will see as our teams continue to innovate and evolve our smartwatch portfolio. We also know how crucial personalized style continues to be in the wearables space for our design-conscious consumer, so I am excited to share that in addition to Fossil brand, Michael Kors will soon be launching Gen 6 as well. Our innovation teams at Fossil Group continue to provide users the best-in-class experience without compromising stunning design from brands they love.”

Pricing & Availability

The Fossil Gen 6 range will be available in three colorways and two size options — 42mm and 44mm. The smartwatches will be available for pre-order on Fossil’s website starting today, and they’re priced between $299-$319. For more information about the Michael Kors Gen 6 smartwatches, follow this link.