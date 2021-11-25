The entire Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch lineup is $90 off on Amazon right now

In August this year, Fossil launched its latest lineup of Wear OS smartwatches — Fossil Gen 6. The new smartwatches launched with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and a 1.28-inch AMOLED display at a starting price of $299 for the 42mm variants and $319 for the 44mm variants. Today, the entire lineup is available at a $90 discount on Amazon on account of Black Friday.

Although the Fossil Gen 6 range ships with the older version of Wear OS, Fossil has promised that the smartwatches will be updated to the new Wear OS 3 release next year. Despite the older software release, the smartwatches offer support for pretty much all the health and fitness tracking features that you’d need. In addition, the watches feature fast charging support, calling functionality, smart battery modes, blood oxygen monitoring, and more. Furthermore, the entire Fossil Gen 6 lineup is swim-proof and offers NFC support for payments.

If you’re in the market for a new Wear OS smartwatch, you can’t go wrong with the Fossil Gen 6 lineup at this price point. However, if you’re open to spending a bit more, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 lineup is also available at a $50 discount right now. The Galaxy Watch 4 series runs One UI Watch based on Wear OS 3, making it a slightly better pick than Fossil’s latest smartwatches. In case both of these options are a bit too premium for you, you can also take a look at Fossil’s Skagen Hybrid HR range, which is also available at a $60 discount on Amazon.

