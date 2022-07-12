The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is $110 off for Amazon Prime Day

A lot of the existing Wear OS smartwatches will soon be updated to the latest version of the software, making it one of the best times to snag your favorite smartwatch. Amazon is currently offering huge discounts on a variety of smartwatches as a part of its Prime Day sale. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is one of them, and it’s currently available to purchase for just $209. It’s down from its usual price of $299, saving you about $90 on this purchase.

The Fossil Gen 6 is one of the best-looking smartwatches out there right now, and it’s available to purchase with a ton of different strap options. From a simple brown leather strap to a fancy black-colored mesh loop, there are more than ten of these straps to choose from. One of the best things about this particular deal is that you can get the same price regardless of the strap variant you pick.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is sure to turn some heads with its sleek yet simple design. It also packs a decent set of internals to keep the watch ticking for a long time. We’re looking at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset paired with 1GB of RAM. It also comes with 8GB of onboard internal storage for apps or offline music. This particular smartwatch also lets you track various workouts, and can even monitor some health metrics including heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It also comes with built-in Alexa support, meaning you get quick access to Amazon’s digital voice assistant.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch currently runs a version of Wear 2, but it’ll receive the Wear OS 3 alongside a bunch of other smartwatches soon. The new Wear OS update is expected to bring a lot of changes, so this watch is only going to get better over time.

If you’re not quite sure about what the Wear OS software can do, then check out our collection of the best Wear OS apps that’ll help you make the most out of your smartwatch. The $209 price tag for the Fossil Gen 6 is the lowest it has been in a very long time, so be sure to check it out.