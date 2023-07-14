Fossil Gen 6 $179 $299 Save $120 The Fossil Gen 6 is an impressive Wear OS smartwatch that sports a sleek design and excellent health-tracking features. $179 at Amazon (Fossil Men's Gen 6 44mm) $179 at Amazon (Fossil Women's Gen 6 42mm)

Smartwatches are a great tool, giving you easy access to vital information from your smartphone. There are a lot of choices out there, and sometimes it can be a little overwhelming. But if you're looking for something that straddles the line of fashion and function, you can't go wrong with Fossil's Gen 6 series. Now, for a limited time, you can score 40% off the Gen 6 44mm, Gen 6 42mm, and Gen 6 Wellness Edition 44mm for a limited time.

What's great about Fossil's Gen 6 series smartwatches?

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches feature beautiful AMOLED displays and are powered by Qualcomm's powerful 4100+ processor. In addition, you get a variety of sensors built-in that will allow you to track heart rate, blood oxygen, fitness metrics, and more. The watch is also protected from the elements and provides 3ATM, which means you can feel confident wearing it in the pool when going for a swim.

When it comes to battery life, Fossil claims that the watch will get more than a day of use on a single charge, and even if you do have to charge it, the watch can go from zero to 80 percent charge in roughly 30 minutes. Best of all, no matter which watch you choose, you're going to be able to customize the look with unique watch faces and plenty of watch strap options. In addition, you'll be able to harness the power of Wear OS 3 and Google Assistant, giving it access to a wide variety of apps.

So if you've been looking to pick up a new smartwatch, be sure to grab these deals while you can. The Gen 6 44mm, Gen 6 42mm, and Gen 6 Wellness Edition 44mm are all on sale for a limited time, bringing the price of each down to just $179. No matter which model you choose, you can't go wrong.