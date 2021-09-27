Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ go on sale in U.S., India, and other regions

Last month Fossil unveiled the Fossil Gen 6 series, the company’s newest Wear OS-powered smartwatch lineup. While the smartwatches have been available for pre-order in various markets for a few weeks now, they’re finally going on sale globally starting today.

The Fossil Gen 6 comes in two sizes: 42mm and 44m. The 42mm model starts at $299, while the 44mm model is priced at $319 in the US. In India, the lineup is priced at ₹23,995 and ₹24,995. Meanwhile, in Europe and the UK, the smartwatches cost between €299-329 and £279-299, respectively. The Fossil Gen 6 series is now available for purchase from Fossil’s website and Amazon.

Fossil’s new Gen 6 smartwatch represents a significant leap over the Fossil Gen 5, promising up to 30% faster performance, up to 80% faster charging speed, and new health-tracking features. The watch features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display encased in a stainless steel body. Powering the smartwatch is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100+ SoC, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The new model also gets an SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels and an improved heart rate sensor for continuous heart rate tracking. Another noteworthy upgrade is fast charging support, which Fossil claims can charge the watch from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

On the software front, the Fossil Gen 6 still runs the older version of Wear OS. However, Fossil promises the watch will receive an update to Wear OS 3 “sometime in 2022.”

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches: Specifications