The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition arrives in India, only for a limited time

Despite a crowded marketplace, great smartwatches are few and far between 2022. Just in time for summer, Fossil has announced an update to its Gen 6 Smartwatch, with the debut of the Gen 6 Smartwatch Venture Edition. Although the newly announced smartwatch comes almost a year after the original Gen 6 Smartwatch’s release, what is surprising is that there are hardly any significant changes.

As mentioned, the Gen 6 Smartwatch Venture Edition isn’t all that different from the previous version released in the summer of 2021. The watch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100+ processor and will still have the same 1GB RAM. As far as storage goes, the unit will have 8GB of internal storage. The Venture Edition will only come in one size, a 44mm stainless steel case that will house a touchscreen circular AMOLED display measuring at 1.28-inches. The case will have three physical buttons for navigation, with one button acting as a crown.

The watch will come with a 22mm interchangeable fabric and leather strap, which Fossil boasts is made from recycled green nylon and eco-leather. Beyond the watch, Fossil has taken the opportunity to improve its smartphone app. The app has been updated with a better UI, features, and functionality. The watch will be able to take advantage of voice commands thanks to its integration with Amazon’s Alexa. While the updated app is debuting with the Gen 6 Venture Edition, it will also be compatible with other Fossil smartwatches.

Of course, a smartwatch wouldn’t be complete without proper activity tracking. The Gen 6 Venture Edition will have multiple sensors that track physical activities, sleep, heart rate, and more. The Fossil Gen 6 Venture Edition is available globally online and at participating retail locations. It was most recently launched in India on June 27 for ₹23,995. Fossil claims that the Venture Edition will be a limited-run item and will not be a permanent part of its product line.

Source: Fossil U.S., Fossil India