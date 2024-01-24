Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition $99 $299 Save $200 The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a smartwatch that provides critical data without being intrusive. It retains the look of a traditional watch, while still providing Wear OS 3 functionality and key fitness tracking features. Plus, there are plenty of watch faces available for customization. $99 at Amazon

There are a lot of great smartwatch options available, but most of them can be quite expensive, which can leave you in a predicament if you're a first-time buyer or just want something that isn't going to cost an arm and a leg. With that said, we've found a deal so good, you're not going to want to pass it up. This Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition packs pretty much everything that you could ever want in a smartwatch, and now it's coming in at 67% off for a limited time, knocking the price down to just $99.

What's great about the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition?

The price is going to be the major hook here, coming in at $99, which is an absolute steal. When it comes to the device itself, you're going to be getting a 44mm smartwatch with a large 1.44-inch screen, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. In addition, the watch has physical buttons and touchscreen to make navigating menus a breeze.

Of course, you're going to get health and fitness tracking abilities, with sensors to track heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and VO2 Max. Those that like to have a little personality on their wrist will be happy to know that you can customize the look thanks to a wide variety of watch faces and straps. You can also download apps to the watch to bring even more functionality. And best of all, the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.