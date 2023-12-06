Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition $159 $229 Save $70 The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a smartwatch that provides critical data without being intrusive. It retains the look of a traditional watch, while still providing excellent functionality and key fitness tracking features. Plus, there are plenty of watch faces available for customization and it can now be had for just $159 for a limited time. $159 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a smartwatch, chances are, you've seen the vast amount of choices available. While some of the top-tier smartwatches are from brands like Samsung, Apple, and Garmin — there are also plenty of great fashion watch options as well. The Fossil Gen 6 series is a great option that melds form with function. While the watch looks like a regular timepiece, you also get plenty of smart and health tracking features as well. While the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition normally retails for $229, you can now purchase it for 31% off, dropping the price down to just $159 for a limited time.

What's great about Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatches?

The Fossil Gen 6 delivers when it comes to looks thanks to its mechanical watch hands and e-ink display. Thanks to this combination, the watch is capable of surviving over four weeks on a single charge. Of course, the display provides important information at a glance, showing information like heart rate, blood oxygen levels, weather, temperature, and more.

Of course, you also get some protection here as well, with the watch being capable of surviving depths up to 3ATM. Users can also customize the look with different watch faces and straps. The watch also has support for Amazon's Alexa, making it possible to get things done with just your voice. As you can imagine, the smartwatch can also keep you in the loop, with messages and alerts popping up when connected to a compatible smartphone.

Overall, this is a great smartwatch for anyone buying their first one. You get plenty of smart features, health tracking, and it comes priced at just $159 for a limited time.