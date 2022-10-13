Fossil announces a rehashed Gen 6 smartwatch featuring Wear OS 3

Fossil has teased a new version of its Gen 6 smartwatch with its upcoming Wellness Edition. The watch will be the firm’s first Wear OS 3 device and will also debut with a new Wellness mobile app. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition will be available on October 17 and will be priced at $299.

Despite a new name, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition looks just like all of the other Gen 6 smartwatches the company has produced in the past. The latest model will come in a silver 44mm casing that will house a 1.28-inch OLED display. As far as performance, the watch will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor and will be paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. While silver is pictured, there will also be two different color options: black and rose gold. So, as you might have guessed from seeing the specifications, the big draw with the Wellness Edition will be the update to Wear OS 3.

With the release of the new smartwatch, Fossil will also debut a new Wellness app. The new app will provide the usual fitness and health tracking, but some areas will get a boost thanks to the app’s use of SpO2 measurements. It will also have subtle improvements like automatic workout detection, better sleep tracking, continuous heart rate tracking, and more. Although Wear OS 3 has been around for some time, there are still very few devices that are running it. Fossil has promised that some of its products will be updated by the end of 2022, and apparently, the update will arrive the same day as the Wellness Edition release. The update should arrive on Fossil watches that are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor.

If you are interested in the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, you can submit your email address in the source link below to be informed of its launch. But if you have your eye on other Fossil watches, it might be a good idea to wait, just in case, the Wear OS 3 update doesn’t roll out as planned.