You can now get your hands on Fossil’s new Gen 5E smartwatches in India

Fossil’s latest lineup of Wear OS smartwatches, the Fossil Gen 5E, is finally available for purchase in India. First unveiled back in October last year, the new smartwatches offer almost all the features that you get with the premium Gen 5 lineup but at a more affordable price.

Fossil Gen 5E: Specifications

Specification Fossil Gen 5E Dimensions 44mm 22mm standard band

42mm 22mm standard band

Display 1.19-inch AMOLED (390 x 390 pixels) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 RAM 1GB Storage 4GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC Sensors Heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Water resistance 3 ATM Battery & Charging 300mAh, 50 minutes to 80% Software Wear OS

The Fossil Gen 5E lineup is based on last year’s Gen 5 series. It’s essentially the same lineup with a couple of missing features. As such, the new Gen 5E smartwatches feature a smaller 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a lower 390 x 390 resolution. They include almost all the fitness tracking features offered on the Gen 5 lineup, including sleep tracking, activity tracking, and continuous heart rate monitoring. You can also use the Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches to make and receive phone calls, control your smart devices with the Google Assistant, and make payments via Google Pay.

Since the Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches are based on the Gen 5 lineup, they feature similar hardware. They pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, and a 300mAh battery. The watches are also water-resistant up to 3ATM. However, Fossil has shaved off some features to keep the price low. Along with a lower resolution display, the Gen 5E lineup misses out on an ambient light sensor or standalone GPS, its internal storage has been halved to 4GB, and the crown on the watch doesn’t rotate for navigation. As a result, the new lineup is priced around ₹4,500 cheaper than the Gen 5 variants.

Pricing & Availability

The Fossil Gen 5E lineup is priced at ₹18,495, and it’s already up for sale at Fossil’s offline stores, the company’s website, Flipkart, and Myntra. The lineup includes two size variants — 42mm and 44mm — and a bunch of colorways. However, the pricing remains constant across all models.