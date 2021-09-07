Fossil removes several built-in watch faces from Gen 5 smartwatches

Fossil is rolling out a new software update for its Gen 5 lineup of smartwatches through the Google Play Store. The update brings a couple of new watch faces to the smartwatches but removes several pre-existing watch faces.

9to5Google notes that the Fossil Gen 5 lineup previously offered a catalog of 55 unique watch faces. However, the new update shrinks the catalog down to just 24 watch faces. As per a screenshot shared by Reddit user u/Zeisthegeek, the update only brings two new watch faces to the smartwatches. These include the “Fitness Digital” and “Dashboard Digital” watch faces, as shown below.

(Images: 9to5Google)

9to5Google notes that the update removes 33 watch faces from the Fossil Gen 5 lineup. Click on the section below to see the list of watch faces that have been removed with the latest update.

Removed watch faces Big Tic

Blue

Candice Huffine

Colorist

Compass

Cory Richards

Darryl Westly

Defender

Ettore

Flip Digital

Fred

Grant

KJ Apa

Magic 8-Ball

Mandy Moore

McKinney

Mechanical Digital

Men’s Fashion Digital

Minimal Dressy

Minimalist Analog

Mood

Movember

Movember Analog

Movember Digital

No Icon Digital

P-51

Rainbow

Robot

Roulette

Sail Dial

Scarlette Shimmer

Speedometer

Turn Table

While Fossil hasn’t shared the reason behind its decision to remove existing watch faces or exactly which variants are affected by this change, 9to5Google suggests that the update likely affects the Fossil Gen 5, Gen 5E, and the Gen 5 LTE models. If you’re using one of the watch faces mentioned in the list above, installing the update will automatically switch your watch back to the default watch face. You can, however, roll back to the previous update and turn off auto-updates on your watch to use one of the removed watch faces for the time being. Alternatively, you can try out one of the several third-party watch faces available on the Google Play Store.