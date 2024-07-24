Key Takeaways Even for heavy users, AirPods Pro have a high failure rate, with issues ranging from battery imbalance to poor microphone quality.

Over time, AirPods Pro degrade in quality with decreased noise cancelation and battery life, as well as potential microphone blockage.

Despite their ease of use and integration with Apple devices, the durability issues of AirPods Pro may push consumers to explore other brands.

With the announcement of the original AirPods Pro, I was very excited. As a lifelong lover of music who spent most of my teenage years and education with a wire up my shirt, I'd been looking for some good wireless headphones for ages. Never a fan of the massive stalks on the original AirPods, and with a preference for in-ear buds as opposed to the classic Apple earbud fit, they seemed like the perfect product for me. I ordered them within days of release, and they instantly became one of my favorite bits of technology really, well, ever. Small and compact, with massive battery life, and 'good enough' sound quality that I didn't find myself reaching for a pair of over-ear headphones, the 1st generation AirPods Pros seamlessly filled a hole in my life that had existed for years. I loved how long they lasted, and how quickly they charged once dead, how effective the noise cancelation was, and how seamless handoff was (announced alongside the original AirPods Pros). We've even given them rave reviews previously here at XDA.

But four years and four pairs of AirPods Pro later, I'm starting to feel trapped in a love-hate relationship with my AirPods Pro. Years of hardware failures, software bugs, and the constant awareness that your AirPods are at their best on the day you buy them, and will inexplicably get worse over time until you're forced to replace them, has left an increasingly sour taste in my mouth.

My AirPods Pro keep breaking

Even for a heavy user, the failure rate is high

I should qualify this with a disclosure first. I'm a heavy user of my AirPods. Working full-time, they're in my ears for at least 5–6 hours a day, on a quiet day, and are then used on top of that for any travel, exercise, or even just pottering around the house. But I take good care of my AirPods Pro, and rarely drop them. That said, they are constantly breaking on me. My motivation for talking about this isn't to just dunk on the AirPods Pro, but to highlight an issue that many short-term reviews may not have covered.

Personally, I've experienced issues ranging in severity from one AirPod completely breaking and refusing to charge, to dire microphone quality, and heavily unbalanced battery life. I had one AirPod seemingly losing a range of low frequencies in one ear, leaving a horrendously unbalanced sound. The one component I've never had an issue with though, is the case, which to its credit seems to be rugged and well-built (though it will pick up scratches at an incredible rate if you pocket it alongside your keys, as I do).

If you search the internet, you'll find hundreds of such complaints across all three generations of AirPods Pro. I can't comment on the original AirPods, as I've never owned them myself, but there are endless stories online of users having similar frustrating issues. Sometimes Apple will replace your AirPods Pro under warranty, but this isn't guaranteed. There are some sensible things you can do to reduce your chances of damage to your AirPods - not dropping them is a good start - but inevitably, as with all wireless earbuds, they will be subject to a head-high or similar drop from time to time.

Even when they work, AirPods degrade over time

Expect a decrease in ANC noise cancelation

If you've also owned AirPods Pro, you might have experienced another common internet observation (and one that I've experienced personally). The quality of the AirPods Pro's active noise cancelation and transparency mode will degrade significantly over time, as will the battery life. This ties in to other issues that users online report, again that I've experienced repeatedly, where the microphones become easily blocked or damaged. This significantly reduces call quality as well as other features that rely on microphone input (like ANC). Some users have had success cleaning their microphones, or replacing the ear tips regularly, in an attempt to avoid a build-up of earwax or other gunk over the microphones, but this is far from foolproof.

Tumbling battery life is also a common problem. Having recently picked up a new pair of third generation Pros, replacing my previous pair of the same version, I was amazed at how much better the battery life was compared to my previous set. As I mentioned earlier, I do put them through at least a full power cycle once a day, but I am still amazed at how much better the battery life is on a fresh set. Obviously, all batteries will degrade through charge cycles, but the tiny batteries in the AirPods Pro seem to have a particularly short lifespan.

Time to break out of the Apple ecosystem?

The AirPods Pro frustrate me as a consumer. On one hand, they're close to my ideal pair of wireless earbuds. Small and compact, they have excellent integration with everything from my Apple TV to my MacBook Pro with handoff - a feature I still consider industry leading compared to every other Bluetooth 'handoff' I've tried (despite it being occasionally annoying, tempting me to disable it). But their durability is a serious concern, and at $200+ for a new pair, replicating the model of 00's Skullcandy headphones and buying a new pair every year isn't an option.

There are other options of course. AppleCare is obviously available for AirPods, and this makes it cheaper to get new earbuds, case, or a complete replacement if required. This is a solution for a problem I'd rather not have though, feeling forced into buying AppleCare+ if I'm intending to keep my AirPods for more than a year. Previously I've skipped this add-on, but I jumped into it for my latest pair. Hopefully it won't be needed, but I'll be quick to report back on the experience when this pair inevitably starts encountering problems. Equally frustrating is the lack of progress in durability between generations. While battery life and ANC have improved out of the box, the new generations still seem to be plagued by the same issues over time.

This might be my last pair of AirPods

Ultimately, this might be my last pair of AirPods. They're a product I love, and get a huge amount of value out of each day. However, from both a financial and e-waste perspective, I'm not sure if I can condone buying $200+ headphones that end up useless after a year. There are plenty of other options out there, although they sacrifice the iOS integration that is so valuable to users with a decent chunk of their tech inside Apple's ecosystem. One thing is for sure - I'm not going back to wired, so maybe it is time for me to test out some other brands.