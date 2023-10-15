It's that time of year again, and we've just seen the release of a bunch of new smartphones from Apple, Google, and Samsung. Thanks to the new entrants to the smartphone market and great carrier trade-in deals, autumn is usually the best time to upgrade your phone. If you do choose to grab one of the best phones available, you might be tempted to just restore from a backup and transfer all your data to your new phone. But you should always start your phone from scratch even though it's more of a hassle. By doing so, your phone will feel snappy and fresh, just like a new one should. Here's why.

1 Get rid of unnecessary system data

When you pick out a new phone with a certain amount of storage, it's pretty widely understood that this number doesn't accurately reflect the number of usable space. For example, a phone with 128GB of storage won't actually have 128GB of available storage space. The real number is closer to 100GB or 110GB as the operating system and other system files take up space right out of the box. As it turns out, when you restore a smartphone from a backup, many of those system files are transferred to the new device. That instantly lowers your available storage space and can bog down your system.

Looking at this in practice, my brand-new iPhone 15 Pro has about 3.3GB of system files after about a month of use. For comparison, my girlfriend's iPhone 13 Pro has roughly 10.5GB of system data after a little over a year of use. That's a sizable difference, and system files can slow down how your phone runs the operating system as a whole. Considering this, you don't want to fill your new phone up with unnecessary data from the start.

2 Pick and choose your apps

There are more than 1.6 million apps available for download on Apple's App Store as of 2022, providing a flurry of options. Many of those are free, so you can download a bunch of them without thinking much of it. We've probably all been in a situation where we've downloaded a store's app for one specific reason and never touched it again. After a year or two of using a phone, the number of one-time use apps can skyrocket. By starting your phone from scratch, you can get rid of the bloat and pick only the apps you truly need.

While my colleague Mahmoud can get away with just nine apps on his smartphone, my preferred number is around 20-30. My last iPhone had over 100 applications on it after a year of use, and I've seen iPhones with as many as 500 applications installed in the past. That's just unnecessary, and extra apps can slow down the overall performance of your smartphone. By starting fresh, you'll get to pick the baseline apps you need and build upon them as you go, cutting the dead weight.

3 Offload data to the cloud

Keeping in theme, there are other kinds of data that you don't really need on your smartphone. Things like old documents, photos, and other media aren't an essential part of the smartphone experience. Getting a new phone can be the push you need to back up your data in the cloud, whether you're using iCloud, Google Drive, or Microsoft 365. Since most phones still start with either 128GB or 256GB of storage in 2023, you'll want to preserve as much space as you can from the start. That'll make it easier a year from your original purchase when you start accumulating serious amounts of data.

4 Enjoy the "fresh" feel of a new phone

It's no secret that most yearly smartphone upgrades are incremental at best, with little year-over-year changes. Aside from the bigger camera and new display, you'd be surprised at how similar an iPhone 12 Pro and an iPhone 15 Pro appear to be. Part of the joy of getting a new phone is feeling how snappy and quick it is. However, a common misconception is that this fresh feel is all because of a new chip and better hardware. In fact, part of it has to do with the new phone having fewer applications, system files, and other data onboard. When you restore from a backup, you add some of that bloat to your new device. That's why I always start my phones from scratch, no matter how tedious it can be.