Black Friday officially kicks off this Friday, but almost all major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have already started rolling out their holiday discounts. That's right; a slew of Black Friday deals are already live, so you can start your holiday shopping early. The annual deal extravaganza can be a bit overwhelming, but you can easily score some big deals with the right preparation.

If this is your first time hunting for deals during the holiday sale, or if you're simply looking for some tips to score better deals than you did last year, then here are a few things you can do to ensure you save the most money.

1 Create an account with your retailer of choice

Complete your account for quick checkout

Creating an account with your favorite retailer is the first step to ensure you're prepared to tackle the deal season. It allows you to save all the vital information you'll need while checking out your products, so you can quickly select things like your shipping and billing address, card details, and more, as opposed to entering them for every single purchase. You also run the risk of the product going out of stock while you waste time entering those details.

Creating an account with all the major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart is entirely free and only takes a few minutes. It's recommended that you create accounts with all the retailers you plan on shopping from during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it's easier to compare prices and quickly complete your purchase.

2 Download the apps and enable notifications

At least for the duration of the sale

Downloading the apps for the main retailers on your phone is a great way to ensure you're on top of all the deals. There's a good chance that you'll come across some of the best discounts while casually browsing social media apps during the holiday season, so why not install the apps and log in with your account on your phone to quickly buy whatever you like instead of waiting to get back to your PC? It may be worth enabling the notifications for these apps — at least for the duration of the sale — to ensure you're not missing out on a good deal that might show up in a notification.

3 Create a wishlist

Ignore the noise and focus on products that matter

It's easy to get carried away by all the deals that show up over the next few days and weeks, so it's recommended that you create a list of your favorite or essential products that you really want to buy during the sale this year. Having a dedicated list — ideally as a wishlist but also maybe in the cart on the retailer's website — will ensure you're not missing a solid deal on the products that matter to you while you're chasing other deals. Most retailers also send out timely notifications when a product on your wishlist or in a cart is available at a discounted price.

Creating a dedicated list ahead of the sale will also help you track the prices for certain products before they go on sale and compare them before making a decision. A lot of sellers mark up the prices during sales events, so having a dedicated list with a good idea of the regular price will help you with your purchase.

Don't fall for fake discounts

The importance of price-tracking tools can't be understated, especially during a sale when sellers tend to mark up the prices only to offer a slight discount. There are plenty of free tools out there that can save you a lot of money, so consider using them while shopping this holiday season. CamelCamelCamel is among the browser extensions you can use to track the price of products sold on Amazon. Not only can you set up an email notification for the desired price with CamelCamelCamel, but it also allows you to track the price in the form of a graph.

PayPal Honey (formerly Honey) is also a great extension that can track the prices of items you're interested in. In fact, Honey can also search each site you visit to offer codes that can be applied to your checkout. Honey works with a number of other sites like Best Buy, Walmart, and more, in addition to Amazon, so don't forget to add this.

Final thoughts

Many of the tips highlighted here are pretty straightforward, but it's little things like these that matter the most and put you ahead of the person trying to snag the same deal as you. It's all about timing when it comes to maximizing the discounts to get the best value for your money, so make sure you're leaving no stones unturned. You don't have to go above and beyond in the name of preparation, but a little prep goes a long way in ensuring you snag the best price for the smartphone or the laptop you want this holiday season.

Lastly, it's worth highlighting that Black Friday is no longer just a single-day affair. The deals tend to stick around for at least a few days after Black Friday and Cyber Monday too, so keep your eyes peeled.