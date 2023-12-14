Although many people give Apple a hard time for not really inventing anything, one product it does deserve a bit of credit for is the computer mouse. Even in this case, the mouse was developed by SRI International and used at Xerox PARC. But neither SRI nor Xerox really knew what they had, and Apple quickly went all-in on the computer mouse and the graphical user interface. It was the first company to sell a commercial mouse to the masses, including it with the Apple Lisa. Now, both mice and GUIs are staples of modern computing.

But what has happened since? Apple, a pioneer of early mice, has fallen off its wagon. When you think of the best mice, Apple isn't even in the conversation. The company has released a handful of mice that range from slightly disappointing to downright disgraceful. Today, we're going to look at the four worst Apple mice the company ever shipped.

Hint: one of them is still sold today.

4 Apple Desktop Bus Mouse II

Arguably the most boring mouse Apple ever shipped

We will start off small here with the Apple Desktop Bus Mouse II. This was a big mouse for Apple, as it was the first to ditch the block-shaped design that characterized Apple's early mice. But the mouse was boring as a result, and that's the main reason the ADB Mouse II finds itself on this list. If you removed the Apple logo from the front of it, you could easily mistake it for a cheap mouse included with a pre-built desktop machine nowadays. Plus, like most computers and accessories at the time, the plastic material aged horribly with yellowing on some colorways.

3 Apple USB Mouse

The translucent design is stunning, but the shape is not

The Apple USB Mouse follows Apple's trend of bright colors and translucent builds, marking its boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The design still looks pretty cool and is a cool collector's item. But much like other failed mice from Apple, it just wasn't good as a mouse. This one was colloquially named the "hockey puck" mouse due to its circular design, which wasn't great for ergonomics. The mouse would rotate during use, which users described as extremely frustrating. The cable was also comically short, so you'd be forced to plug it into an Apple keyboard for comfortable use. It was so poorly received by users that it was popular to adapt serial bus mice to USB to avoid using the hockey puck mouse.

2 Magic Mouse

Come on, Apple, just give us a rechargeable battery instead

Now, we're finally getting to what you've all been waiting for: the Magic Mouse. Although the first and second-generation Magic Mouse are very similar, it's best to separate them and dissect their issues individually. The original Magic Mouse was an ergonomic nightmare, being so low-profile that it was uncomfortable to use. The aluminum finish had a tendency to discolor over time as skin oils repeatedly wore down the material. Then, AA batteries powered the Magic Mouse. The battery access door was clunky, and you had to make sure you had spare batteries around for when they gave out. Between the ergonomics and the battery-powered design, the Magic Mouse was a difficult mouse to use daily.

1 Magic Mouse 2

No, a Lightning port on the bottom of a mouse wasn't what we asked for

Close

Somehow, Apple managed to make the Magic Mouse worse with the second-generation model. It kept everything we hated about the original Magic Mouse, like the awful ergonomics and the aluminum finish that aged poorly over time. Apple listened to calls for a rechargeable mouse, which was a good thing. But to preserve the design of the original Magic Mouse, Apple stashed a Lightning port on the bottom of the mouse for charging. That means you have to flip over the Magic Mouse for charging, and you can't use it while charging.

The Magic Mouse 2 is one of the worst Apple products of all time, and it ages worse every single day. Apple has nearly switched its entire product lineup to USB-C, even adding a USB-C remote for the Apple TV. But the company still ships the brand-new 24-inch iMac with the Magic Mouse 2, equipped with a Lightning connector. It's past time for the Magic Mouse — and the Lightning connector — to finally be retired.

Where does Apple go from here?

So, this is where the pioneer of the computer mouse finds itself. Apple has been ridiculed for the Magic Mouse for nearly a decade, and it's only getting worse the longer it sells the mouse. I hope Apple's next mouse will have USB-C and a new design. I'd like to see one that's more ergonomic, like the Apple Pro Mouse or Mighty Mouse. But more likely is that Apple keeps the Magic Mouse design and just swaps out the charging port, which is a shame.