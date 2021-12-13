Samsung rolls out another One UI 4 beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

After releasing three One UI 4 beta builds to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 last month, Samsung rolled out the stable One UI 4 update to the foldables earlier this month. However, the stable One UI 4 update for Samsung’s foldables was buggy, with users reporting various issues like screen flickering, poor performance, problems with the dark mode, and more. Some users even claimed that their phone went into recovery mode during the installation, thereby soft bricking their devices. To address these issues, Samsung is now rolling out yet another One UI 4 update for the two devices on the beta channel.

The fourth One UI 4 beta release for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 has started rolling out to users enrolled in the beta program. According to recent posts on the Samsung Community forums, the beta update (firmware version ZUL4) brings fixes for the issues found in the stable release. The posts also note that users might encounter an error while installing the update, and urges them to take a backup before proceeding.

Here’s the changelog for the latest One UI 4 beta update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (machine translated from Korean):

Fixed the phenomenon of booting into safe mode or entering recovery mode after update — When booting after update, all values changed to 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio are changed back to the app default

Instagram, Link does not open in some apps such as Facebook

Kiwoom Securities app does not run

At the moment, we don’t have access to download links for the latest One UI 4 beta release. We’ll update this post with the download links as soon as they become available.

Have you already installed stable One UI 4 on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? Did you encounter any bugs? Let us know in the comments section below.