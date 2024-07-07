Fractal Design Ridge $100 $130 Save $30 This is the case you want if you're looking to build something that's ultra-compact. And right now, you can grab this case at its lowest price ever for a limited time. $100 at Amazon

If you want to build a PC that really stands out, then Fractal Design's Ridge PC case is going to be for you. As you can probably tell from the image, this case is ultra-compact, coming in with a maximum volume of just 12.5L. Of course, building something this small can often be a challenge, but Fractal has thought about this, and does offer a number of ways that make working with this case a lot easier.

And while it might be quite small, it's also possible to build quite an impressive PC if you try, as the innards can fit a GPU up to 335mm. With that said, we're now seeing an excellent discount on this case that drops it down to its lowest price for a limited time. So if you've been looking to build something small but elegant, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

What's great about Fractal Design's Ridge PC case?

Now, what makes this case stand out from the rest is its unique design, with a subtle look that's accented by its front mesh feature. The case has ventilation on all sides, and can easily be completely dismantled to make building your ideal PC easier. Perhaps best of all, you get fans pre-installed, along with a PCIe 4.0 riser card that can makes installing a graphics card into this case possible.

Now, the only thing you really have to know when building this case is to purchase or use a mini-ITX motherboard. Without this component, you wouldn't be able to build in this case, as other options would be too large. And, of course, make sure to choose a good power supply. This is going to be a unique build for most, but this case is great place to start if you want something powerful and compact. Just be sure to get it while you can, because this is a deal you don't want to pass up.