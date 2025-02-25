This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Framework, the company behind the acclaimed Framework Laptop known for its high degree of repairability and upgradability, is entering the desktop space with its first-ever mini PC. The Framework Desktop is a new mini PC that promises to deliver performance and upgradability that's unrivaled in this kind of form factor.

The Framework Desktop is powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max processors, but it retains the signature upgradability of Framework's designs, including replaceable ports and standard desktop parts.

The Framework Desktop is an upgradable mini PC

Yes, really

Image credit: Framework

Mini PCs are not known for being the most upgradable, though you can usually upgrade the RAM and storage on them. They typically use custom motherboard designs, though, which makes them mostly incompatible with other cases and components.

The Framework Desktop changes this approach by adopting mostly modular components. While the AMD Ryzen AI Max chip is a laptop processor and can't be removed form the motherboard, the motherboard itself uses a standard ini-ITX form factor, meaning you can take it out of the Framework Desktop and put it in a different case. Likewise, you can get another mini-ITX motherboard and put it in the Framework Desktop in the future, which is likely how future upgrades will be handled.

What's more, the ATX power connectors and the fan headers all use standard connectors, so you can replace the power supply and fan easily. It uses a standard 120mm fan for cooling, too. There's also a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot and two M.2 slots for SSDs. The ports are also fairly standard, including USB4, USB Type-A, 5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, and dual DisplayPort ports.