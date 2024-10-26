AMD is the current reigning champion in the chip space, though its mobile offerings have often fallen short of what Intel has been able to bring to market. The AMD Ryzen 7000 series is about as good as you can get from AMD for notebooks and inside the Framework Laptop 13 we have for review is the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840U. It's not the fastest mobile processor around but it doesn't need to be. With the efficiency of Linux, this 13-inch Framework laptop is a perfect mix. A long-lasting battery with performance when you require it, and the ability to service the laptop? Sign me up!

About this review: Framework supplied the Laptop 13 for this review but the company had no input in its contents.

Framework Laptop 13 (2024) 9 / 10 The Framework Laptop 13 has been refreshed for 2024 with a new 2.8K display, making it an enticing proposition for those seeking a premium notebook with the choice of AMD or Intel and Linux or Windows. CPU Intel 13th Gen, Intel Ultra 100, AMD Ryzen 70400 GPU Intel Arc graphics, Radeon 700M Graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5 2256 x 1504, 13.5 2880 x 1920 RAM DDR5-5600 8GB-96GB Storage 250GB - 4TB NVMe SSD Battery 55Wh, 61Wh Ports USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD, MicroSD Operating System Linux, Windows Webcam 1080p, 60 FPS Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 15.85 x 296.63 x 228.98 mm Weight 1.3 kg Speakers 2W stereo Pros Amazing customization options

Completely user-serviceable

2.8K display is stunning

Excellent build quality and design Cons Not the best value compared to other laptops

Does get a little warm under load Expand $799 at Framework

Price, specs, and availability

The Framework Laptop 13 AMD starts from $799 as a DIY edition. A fully assembled version costs $949 with Windows installed and ready to go. Two processors are available for configuring, the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7640U and 8-core Ryzen 7 7850U. RAM tops out at 96GB and storage can hit 4TB. You can easily spend more than $2,400 on this laptop.

The model we received for review included an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U CPU, 16 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, 250GB Western Digital Black NVMe SSD, 60W power adapter, and a handful of USB adapters. Everything comes to $1,482, which doesn't make the Framework Laptop 13 AMD an affordable laptop. But this is with the fancy new (optional) 2.8K display and more bells and whistles than you likely require. Going for the baseline specs and pricing will land you a decently powerful laptop with a great battery and the same Linux experience. And being a modular Framework laptop, you can always upgrade later.

What I like

Modular laptops are user-friendly