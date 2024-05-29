Key Takeaways The new Framework Laptop 13 offers Intel Core Ultra processors and improved efficiency for better battery life.

New display option with higher resolution and 120Hz refresh rate is now available.

Price cuts for existing models make it more affordable to enter the repairable ecosystem offered by Framework.

Framework, the company behind the most reapairable and upgradeable laptop on the market, is introducing a slew of new options for the Framework Laptop 13. The company has finally updated its lineup to include Intel Core Ultra processors, and along with it, there are a lot more great news, including a new display option and price cuts for existing models.

More power and a better display

First things first, the new Framework Laptop 13 now comes with options for Intel Core Ultra Series 1 processors. Specifically, these come form the H series, and you can choose between the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Ultra 7 155H, or Ultra 7 165H. These chips come with up to 16 cores and 22 threads, and Framework highlights how much of an improvement to efficiency they represent compared to previous generations. You should be able to get much better battery life out of these, and on top of that, the company took the opportunity to make the system run cooler and quieter thanks to those efficiency improvements.

The new Framework laptop 13 with Intel Core Ultra processors starts at $1,099.99 (or $899.99 for the DIY edition), a slight increase from the previous generation. If you already have the laptop and just want the new processor, the new mainboards start at $449.

Along with the new chips, Framework is also introducing a brand-new display option: a 2.8K (2880x1920) panel. This new panel is a noticeably higher resolution than previous configurations, plus it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate for extra smoothness. It also brings rounded corners to the Framework Laptop 13's screen, bringing it in line with a lot of the premium laptops launching this year. This display option isn't available for pre-built units of the laptop, but you can get it with DIY editions or buy the display upgrade separately if you already have a previous model. By itself, the new display costs $269, but it's cheaper if you're adding it to a laptop configuration.

Finally, there's a new webcam, too. Framework is introducing a new webcam module that includes a 9.2MP OmniVision sensor, and it uses pixel binning to deliver a brighter image at 1080p resolution. By itself, the new sensor costs $29, and it's included in the new Core Ultra models.

Existing models are getting cheaper

To go along with the new launch, Framework is also cutting the price of both 13th-gen Intel versions of the laptop as well as the current AMD versions. These model now starts at $799 for the DIY edition and $949 for a pre-built system, making it easier to get into a repairable ecosystem.

Framework is also adding the new 2.8K display as an option to certain AMD-powered configurations, and if you get the new display, you'll also get the new 9.2MP webcam module.

More color

On top of all this, Framework is also expanding the customization options for the Framework Laptop. First off, the company has launched the SD Expansion Card, meaning you can add an SD card reader to your laptop. It should be available to pre-order today.

Additionally, Framework is also launching the USB-C Expansion Card in new colors, so you don't have to stick to the standard silver. The card now comes in red, orange, green, and lavender. This is an addition tot he display bezel, which was already available in multiple colors.

All of these products are available to pre-order starting today, and they should begin shipping in August.