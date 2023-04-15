Framework is a unique brand in the laptop space. When you order from Framework, you're getting a fully repairable and modular device. It makes some of our favorite laptops and even Chromebooks because of how we can tailor them to our liking, allowing you to swap out components like the CPU, storage, and more as you see fit. Based on feedback from the community, Framework recently rebranded the classic Framework Laptop to the Framework Laptop 13. Though the product name has changed (because a bigger 16-inch model is coming soon, although we won't be talking about it here since we don't have many details yet), the ideals are the same.

There are a few changes on this year's model, though, including the option for an AMD CPU, a new battery size, and some new display types and accessories. If you have the Framework Laptop 13 on your wishlist, here's everything you need to know.

Framework Laptop 13 specs

Specification Framework Laptop 13 Operating system Windows 10

Windows 11

Linux CPU AMD Ryzen 7000: AMD Ryzen 5 7040 series CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7040 series CPU

13th-generation Intel Core: 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P (up to 4.6GHz, 4+8 cores) 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P (up to 5.0GHz, 4+8 cores) 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1370P (up to 5.2GHz, 6+8 cores)

12th-generation Intel Core: 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240P (up to 4.4 GHz, 4+8 cores) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P (up to 4.7 GHz, 4+8 cores) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1280P (up to 4.8 GHz, 6+8 cores)

11th-generation Intel Core 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 4 cores) 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 (12M Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 4 cores) 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 (8M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz, 4 cores)

Graphics Models with AMD CPUs AMD Radeon integrated graphics Models with Intel CPUs Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics Display 13.5-inch glossy or matte display, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2256x1504 resolution, 400 nits brightness Storage 250GB WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD

500GB WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD

500GB WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD

500GB WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD

1TB WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD

1TB WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD

2TB WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD

2TB WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD

4TB WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD RAM Models with AMD CPUs: 8GB (1 x 8GB) DDR5-5600

16 GB (2 x 8GB) DDR5-5600

16GB (1 x 16GB) DDR5-5600

32GB (1 x 32GB) DDR5-5600

32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5600

64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR5-5600 Models with Intel CPUs: 8GB (1 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

16GB (1 x 16GB) DDR4-3200

16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

32GB (1 x 32GB) DDR4-3200

32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3200

64GB (2 x 32GB) DDR4-3200 Battery and power Models with AMD CPUs: Ryzen 5: 55Wh battery

Ryzen 7: 61Wh battery Models with Intel CPUs: 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P: 55Wh battery

13th-generation Intel i7-1360P, and i7-1370P: 61Wh battery

12th-generation and 11th-generation: 55Wh battery Ports Headphone jack standard Four customizable expansion card slots: USB-C featuring Thunderbolt 4 on Intel models and USB4 on AMD models

DisplayPort

Ethernet

HDMI

microSD

USB-A

Audio Expansion (coming soon)

Storage expansion (250GB, 1TB) Audio Stereo 2W speakers Camera 1080p FHD Windows Hello Fingerprint Reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Size 0.62 inches thick Weight 2.86 pounds

Framework Laptop 13: Pricing and availability

There are two versions of the Framework Laptop 13 that you can buy. There's a DIY edition, where you get the system, keyboard, and bezel but can add on all the other components like memory, storage, or OS, and a pre-built version that has everything you need to be assembled right out of the box, including Windows pre-installed.

The Framework Laptop 13 featuring 13th-generation Intel chips will be available in May or June for all editions, including the separate main board, which can be purchased for updating existing devices. However, the Framework Laptop 13 with AMD CPUs will be coming in late Q3, for all editions; the same goes for the mainboard.

The DIY edition with a 13th-generation Intel CPU starts at $849 and is now available for preorder. For the DIY model with AMD CPUs, pricing on the Ryzen 5 model starts at $711 and the Ryzen 7 model starts at $1,031.

DIY editions of the Framework Laptop 13 with the 12th-generation Intel CPU and 11th-generation Intel CPU are already available and start at $949 and $779, respectively.

If you're upgrading an existing Framework Laptop 13, you can buy the new Intel and AMD mainboards. Pricing will vary based on which model you want, but you'll have to keep compatibility in mind since you'll need DDR5 RAM with an AMD Mainboard, and an AMD-compatible Wi-Fi card.

Framework Laptop 13 The Framework Laptop 13 is one of the most modular laptops you can buy in 2023. You can swap out all the components right down to the mainboard. New on this year's model is the option for 13th-generation Intel CPUs, along with AMD Ryzen processors for the first time. $849 at Framework

What's new in the Framework Laptop 13?

The Framework Laptop 13 comes with AMD CPUs for the first time this year, but there are many other changes. There are the 13th-generation Intel CPUs, for starters. For further display customization, you also can pick a new matte display type, bezel colors, and display hinges. There's also a bigger battery option and new speakers.

New Intel and AMD CPUs

As we've mentioned several times already, the top highlight is the option for the new Intel and AMD CPUs. As for the Intel chips, Framework claims the new 13th-generation chips should also help boost battery life by 20%-30%. It also highlighted the new top-end Core i7-1370P, which packs in 14 CPU cores for added performance.

The AMD front is more of a mystery because Framework did not share specific clock speeds or detailed information on the chips being used. What we do know is that Framework is using the Ryzen 7040 series both in Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 flavors, which features the new Zen 4 CPU core and RDNA 3 GPU architecture. This should boost the use of the laptop for video editing, photo editing, and light gaming. Framework promised that more details will be coming soon. Note that unlike the Framework Laptop 13 with Intel CPUs, this AMD model uses DDR5 RAM, which is slightly faster than DDR4, so there's that, too.

New display option and better speakers

The Framework Laptop always had a reflective, glossy display, but not everybody was a fan of it. Now, there's a new option for a matte display with the new Framework Laptop 13, which is less reflective and is easier to read in all types of lighting. Not much has changed with it otherwise. You'll still get the same 2256x1504 resolution and 400 nits of brightness. It still doesn't support touch.

Under the display, meanwhile, are new hinges and speakers. There's a new Hinge Kit that you can buy to increase the usability of the screen and stop it from wobbling around. With the speakers, you can choose a louder 80-decibel speaker if you want added audio improvements. Framework has tuned audio circuits for better volume and fidelity.

You'll also be able to choose from new bezel colors, too. There's green, purple, red, and translucent. This should help give your Framework laptop a more personal look.

Bigger battery

Capping things out is the option for a new 61Wh battery. It's the same size as the original battery, but it now has an 11% higher capacity than the 55Wh battery, which is still available. The battery will work with all existing Framework laptop models.

Where can I buy the Framework Laptop 13?

The Framework Laptop 13 is only sold on Framework's website. It's not for sale at any other retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, or other retailers.

FAQ

Q: Does the Framework Laptop 13 have a good webcam?

Yes, it has a Full HD, 1080p webcam, which is above the 720p standard on older laptops. The webcam also has a privacy slider and a microphone mute button. Unfortunately, there's no support for IR technology, so you can't log into the PC using your face. For this, consider an external webcam that supports Windows Hello.

Q: Does the Framework Laptop 13 have 5G?

No, as this is a consumer laptop and they typically avoid including 5G or LTE to keep costs down. If you live in a city that has 5G cellular towers, you're probably better off using a 5 G-capable phone as a hotspot. If not, you also can purchase a dedicated 5G or LTE hotspot device from your carrier at an extra cost. There are other great 5G laptops available if you absolutely need that connectivity, but they likely won't be as modular as the Framework Laptop.

Q: Does the Framework Laptop 13 have good battery life?

Framework did not provide battery life claims. If you purchase a model with the smaller 55Wh battery, you'll likely get shorter battery life. For the best possible battery life, it's best to upgrade to a 61Wh battery and install it yourself using Framework's online guides. Regardless of the battery you choose, you can increase the laptop's charge by reducing the screen brightness and not using too many intensive apps.

Q: Does the Framework Laptop 13 have Thunderbolt?

Yes. All Framework Laptop 13 models featuring 12th-generation or newer Intel CPUs have Thunderbolt certification. AMD models, however, do not and instead have USB4, which provides similar speeds. Thunderbolt lets you enjoy PCIe signaling, which gives you the ability to use an external GPU. You'll also be able to use Thunderbolt-certified docks, SSDs, and monitors. You can even connect to two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K monitor to boost your productivity.

Q: Does the Framework Laptop 13 run Linux?

Yes! Officially, Framework has tested compatibility with the major Linux flavors. Fedora 37, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Manjaro XFCE 22.0.4, and Linux Mint 21.1. You can see more about this certification on Framework's website. Pre-built versions of the Framework Laptop 13, however, are only available with Windows pre-installed.

Q: Does the Framework Laptop 13 come with a warranty?

As required by law, all Framework laptops come with a 12-month limited warranty. This only covers issues from the factory, and not damage caused by the user due to mishandling. Full terms are listed on the Framework website. You also get a 30-day return window, should you not be satisfied with the product.

Q: Can I upgrade the RAM, storage, and battery on the Framework Laptop 13?

Yes. All components, including the RAM and SSD, on the Framework Laptop 13 are upgradable. Just open the back of the laptop with the included screwdriver, lift the keyboard deck, unscrew the battery, disconnect it, and replace it.

Q: Can you get the Framework Laptop 13 as a 2-in-1?

No, unfortunately right now, you can't get the Framework Laptop 13 as a 2-in-1. So for now, it can't compete with the best convertibles out there. It's one of the top things we'd love to see in an upcoming Framework laptop, since convertibles don't tend to be the most repairable devices.