During today's Framework Next Level Event, Framework announced refreshed versions of its laptops. There are two big stories coming out of the event. The first is upgrades for a newly rebranded Framework Laptop 13 (basically the old Framework Laptop), which now comes in options for the AMD Ryzen 7040 Series CPUs, and 13th generation Intel CPUs. The bigger news, though, is a new model that is coming next year, the Framework Laptop 16, targeted at gamers and those who need a higher-performing modular system.

Even though the branding on the main Framework Laptop has changed to Framework Laptop 13, the ideals are the same. You can buy the new AMD Ryzen 7040 (Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 options) series main board and upgrade any existing Framework laptop to it since they share the same chassis. You'll also need to consider the parts' compatibility when switching boards from Intel models, though. According to The Verge, Framework indicated you'll have to upgrade to DDR5- RAM, as well as compatible Wi-Fi cards, and expansion cards, but the theory is that everything should work fine. But with performance, considering that this AMD CPU sports the Zen 4 CPU core along with RDNA3 architecture, this definitely seems like a huge upgrade.

Pre-orders for the new AMD parts, as well as the Framework Laptop 13 itself, are now open on the Framework website, though it seems to be running slow at the time of publishing, requiring a $100 deposit that can be refunded.

If you'd like, you also can buy a newly announced Intel 13th-generation main board for the Framework Laptop, too. There are now options for either the Intel Core i5-1340P or Intel Core i7-1360P. Framework indicated these new CPUs can be more efficient on battery life, up to 20-30 percent. Of course, you can also buy the physical laptop itself and configure it with this CPU if you choose. Unlike the AMD variant, these models use DDR4-3200 memory, however.

As for that Framework Laptop 16, this looks to be one of the most modulate high-performing gaming laptops yet. Framework didn't get into too many details or information about pre-orders or specifications. Rather, it promised more information should be coming later this spring before a release in "late 2023." From what The Verge has learned, the laptop comes with six modules for expansion cards, and there's a new input module system that lets you swap out the keyboard and touchpad. Framework also worked on its own high-power bidirectional PCI-x8 interface for the laptop, a thermal module, and a GPU module. You'll be able to swap out some of these components from the rear of the laptop. Check it out below.

Some smaller announcements today include some new Marketplace parts. You can find a 61Wh battery, as well as a new Display Kit that has a matte top layer.

Via: The Verge (1, 2)

Source: Framework