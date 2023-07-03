Framework Laptop 13 The Framework Laptop 13 is one of the most modular laptops you can buy in 2023. You can swap out all the components right down to the mainboard. New on this year's model is the option for 13th-generation Intel CPUs, along with AMD Ryzen processors for the first time. Pros Modular design for longevity Multiple configurations Return of the 3:2 screen aspect ratio Cons Not the prettiest device Instead of carrying dongles you carry modules around $849 at Framework

Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) The futuristic-looking XPS 13 Plus has a haptic touchpad that is invisibly hidden in the wrist rest, and a unique keyboard without space between the keys. It comes with either touch or non-touch IPS screens or there is an OLED option. Pros Gorgeous design 2.5K OLED display option Invisible haptic touchpad Cons Webcam is only 720p Non-islanded keys take some getting used to $1499 at Dell



The Framework Laptop (2023) and Dell XPS Plus are high-end, forward-thinking laptops that aren’t afraid to take risks in design. Both are among the best 13-inch laptops to get your work done, with plenty of power and high-resolution display options. Choosing between the two isn’t just about which laptop you like the look of, it’s more nuanced than that. The Framework Laptop is modular and built for sustainability, while the XPS 13 Plus takes design to a new level. We’ve got you covered to decide which laptop meets your needs now, and in the future.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus: Price, specs & availability

The Framework Laptop is only available from one place, Framework.com. It was rebranded slightly this year to the Framework Laptop 13, as the company is working on other models to add to the range. It can be bought barebone without a Microsoft Windows license starting from $849 or with a license in a variety of configurations starting from $1,049 with a Core i5 CPU or AMD Ryzen 5 7640U CPU, with all models coming in silver.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is available from the official Dell website, starting from $1,199 for a Core i7-1360P with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and climbs from there. Prices often fluctuate depending on deals, and this is the cheapest we’ve seen this model for some time. You can also get it from retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, where preconfigured options are available. You can get this laptop in Graphite or Platinum.



Framework Laptop 13 Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) Brand Framework Dell Color Silver Platinum Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD CPU Intel 13th-gen P-series, AMD Ryzen 7040 series 13th-gen Intel Core i7-1360P Memory Up to 64GB Up to 32GB Operating System None, Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Windows 11, Ubuntu Linux Battery 55Wh or 61Wh 55Wh, integrated Ports 4x user-selectable Expansion Cards 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Type-C Camera 1080p 60fps 720p at 30fps, 400p at 30fps IR for Windows Hello Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5-inch IPS 3:2, 2256x1504 resolution, 100% sRGB, 400 nits 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) touch or non-touch , 13.4-inch UHD+ (3840x2400) touch, 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456x2160) OLED touch Weight 2.87 pounds From 2.71 pounds GPU Intel UHD or Iris Xe graphics, Radeon 700M Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Dimension 11.67 x 9 x 0.62 inches 11.63 x 7.84 x 0.60 inches (295.3x199.04x15.28mm) Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional Ethernet Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth Speakers Stereo 2W speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers Price From $849 (without Windows licence) From $1499

Framework Laptop (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus: Design and hardware

The Framework Laptop is like any typical aluminum-clad laptop with a 3:2 aspect ratio screen. It won’t win any beauty contests, but that’s not the selling point of this laptop. What it can do is be user upgraded in almost every aspect. In a marketplace where laptop companies are doing everything they can to make it impossible for users to upgrade their own machines, that’s a breath of fresh air.

For starters, the keyboard cover can be swapped to a bewildering number of languages and layouts. Memory and storage can be replaced or upgraded with any compatible modules on the market. The bezel can be swapped to personalize the look, and parts like antennas, the battery, heatsinks, and even the display can all be purchased to swap out. Framework doesn’t stop there, as the mainboard can be upgraded when new CPU options become available. And all of the side ports are also customizable via modules that plug in, so you could have four USB-C ports one day, then swap for a full-sized HDMI output, Ethernet, or SD card readers, or more storage. It's a radically different way of building a consumer device, and I hope the market proves it is a worthy one.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

The Dell XPS 13 Plus on the other hand, is the end result of years of refinement of the XPS 13 design by the company. It’s made from CNC-machined aluminum and comes in Graphite or Platinum color options. It has only two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one on each of the sides. It looks and feels premium, as befitting one of the best Dell laptops, with a matte-feel back on the display. The keyboard keys are not islanded, with the keycaps almost touching each other, and have a row of capacitive buttons for the F-row that doubles up as media controls. The touchpad is hidden underneath the wrist rest area and has haptic feedback to help you know where it is.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus: Display

The display on the Framework Laptop is a 13.5-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2256x1504. It has 100% sRGB coverage, 400 nits brightness, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It comes in glossy or matte covering options and has a handy trick – the user can replace it. For $179, you can buy a new panel from Framework, pop off the old one, and swap in the replacement. This offers longevity and the ability to repair a screen issue without sending in the laptop to a service center. You can also choose the bezel color, so your laptop gets a little more personal. We’d love to see a mini-LED or OLED option for the screen in a future device, or a higher refresh rate.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

Dell offers four screen options on the XPS 13 Plus, so you can get exactly what you want (even if you can’t easily swap it later on). All are 13.4 inches across and have a 60Hz refresh rate. Two are FHD+ (1920x1200) with anti-glare coating and 500 nits of brightness, one being touchscreen and one not. Then there’s a UHD+ (3840x2400) touchscreen with 500 nits of brightness and a 3.5K (3456x2160) OLED touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness that’s our favorite of the bunch.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus: Performance and battery life

The Framework Laptop can be purchased with an AMD Ryzen 5 7640U, Ryzen 7 7840U, Intel Core i5-1340P, i7-1360P, or i7-1370P CPU on the mainboard. This can be upgraded at any time by swapping in a new motherboard from this generation or any successive generation released by the company. The Dell XPS 13 Plus can be purchased in one configuration this year with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-1360P. Dell has planned to offer the i5-1340P and i7-1370P CPUs as well, with no official word on when these models will go on sale.

That will mean comparable performance between the two laptops for whatever task you put them to. Battery life will be fairly similar too, as they both come with a 55Wh battery as standard. The Framework Laptop has an option for a 61Wh battery, which will give it a slight edge. We tested the last-gen XPS 13 Plus and found it lasted between four and five hours on a charge, with the Core i7-1280P CPU and 3.5K OLED screen.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus: Which is right for you?

Both of these laptops have modern, forward-thinking designs, but they each have a different take on what that means. Framework thinks the future should be sustainable, upgradeable, and repairable, a trio of worth attributes indeed. The Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of the best laptops we’ve ever used, with cyberpunk style and a gorgeous OLED display option.

Both are around the same price for comparable specs, but the Framework Laptop 13 can be configured with a choice of Intel or AMD CPUs, and the ports can be configured with your choice of modules. There is no OLED option here, though, so the XPS 13 Plus wins here.

I’m torn with this decision because I really feel that the direction Framework is taking the industry is where it should be going to save the planet from future e-waste. That said, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is the more complete package, with style, power, and performance. I can see where the Framework Laptop will pick up fans, but the XPS 13 Plus is the better laptop for most users.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) Editor's Choice The futuristic-looking XPS 13 Plus has a haptic touchpad that is invisibly hidden in the wrist rest, and a unique keyboard without space between the keys. It comes with either touch or non-touch IPS screens or there is an OLED option. $1499 at Dell $1950 at Best Buy

Those users who like the idea of tinkering with their laptop and being able to upgrade or swap ports around will love the Framework Laptop. It has a bright, high-resolution IPS screen with a more usable 3:2 aspect ratio and a wide range of configurations. You end up paying slightly more for the ability to swap out components, but the trade-off will be worth it to some.