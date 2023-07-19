Framework Laptop 13 The Framework Laptop 13 is one of the most modular laptops you can buy in 2023. You can swap out all the components right down to the mainboard. New on this year's model is the option for 13th-generation Intel CPUs, along with AMD Ryzen processors for the first time. Pros Fully repairable Comes in Intel and AMD variants Has a lot of ports Cons Only available through Framework Sometimes limited availability $849 at Framework

Looking for a great new 13-inch laptop to use every day? There are two laptops we suggest. If you're invested in the Apple ecosystem of devices like iPhones and iPads, then the MacBook Air M2 will be for you, as it's up there as one of the best Macs you can buy today. But if you're the most technical type that likes tinkering with your device by upgrading it, you'll love the Framework Laptop.

That's the core difference between those devices, but if you're wondering how else these devices stack up, we're here with a full comparison.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs MacBook Air (M2) Price, specs, and availability

You can buy both of these devices right now. The Framework Laptop only comes in a 13-inch size, but a 16-inch model is on the way soon. There are two versions of the Framework Laptop: a pre-built version that comes with everything you need and a DIY edition that allows you to build the system yourself by adding your own operating system, RAM, storage, and ports. The prebuilt 13-inch model with the latest Intel or AMD CPUs starts at $1,049 for the pre-built version. The DIY edition starts at $849. There are also models with Intel 12th-generation and Intel 11th-generation CPUs. These are out of stock right now, but they're usually $100-$200 cheaper than current models. All models are sold exclusively through the Framework website.

The MacBook Air is a more expensive machine. The 13-inch model starts at $1,099, and the 15-inch model starts at $1,300. You'll find it at many retailers, including Apple, Amazon, and Best Buy.



Framework Laptop 13 Apple MacBook Air M2 Brand Framework Apple Color Silver Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, Silver Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Intel 13th-gen P-series, AMD Ryzen 7040 series Apple M2 Memory Up to 64GB 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Operating System None, Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro macOS Ventura Battery 55Wh or 61Wh 52.6Wh Ports 4x user-selectable Expansion Cards 2x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 1080p 60 FPS 1080p Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5-inch IPS 3:2, 2256x1504 resolution, 100% sRGB, 400 nits 13.6 inches 2560x1664 or 15.3 inches 2880x1864, IPS, 3:2 aspect ratio, 500 nits, non-touch Weight 2.87 pounds 13-inch: 2.7 pounds; 15-inch: 3.3 pounds GPU Intel UHD or Iris Xe graphics, Radeon 700M Graphics Apple M2 Dimension 11.67 x 9 x 0.62 inches 13-inch: 11.97x8.46x0.44 inches; 15-inch: 13.4x9.35x0.45 inches Speakers Stereo 2W speakers 13-inch: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos; 15-inch: Six speakers with Dolby Atmos Price From $849 (without Windows license) Starting at $1,099

Framework Laptop (2023) vs MacBook Air (M2): Operating System

The 15-inch MacBook Air

The critical difference between these laptops is the operating system. The Framework Laptop offers Windows 10, Windows 11, or Linux, while the MacBook, as you can imagine, only offers macOS, although you can virtualize other operating systems in programs like Parallels.

For most creative people who might be into video editing or photo editing, macOS will feel right at home. It has great apps like Final Cut Pro that are used throughout the industry. You also get synergy with other Apple products. Those who are more into productivity, meanwhile, will enjoy Windows 11 on the Framework Laptop for its features like Snap Layouts and even the ability to run Android apps. And we can't forget Linux, either, which is something that coders and engineers might prefer.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs MacBook Air (M2): Design

The Framework Laptop and the MacBook Air M2 are both 13-inch clamshell laptops (we won't be discussing the 15-inch MacBook here), so they have similar dimensions. The Framework Laptop comes in at 11.65 inches in length and is about 0.62 inches thick. The MacBook Air is about 11.97 inches in length and 0.44 inches thick. You should not have any issues traveling with these laptops. However, if you want the thinnest, most portable option, the MacBook Air is for you. It also only weighs 2.7 pounds, although the Framework Laptop isn't much heavier at 2.87 pounds (although that might vary depending on the components).

However, that's where a lot of those similarities end. The Framework Laptop only comes in silver, while the MacBook Air M2 has four color options: Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver. For sure, you'll be able to express your personality with the MacBook a bit more, but the Framework Laptop wins out when it comes to repairability.

You'll be able to express your personality with the MacBook a bit more, but the Framework Laptop wins out when it comes to repairability.

Using the included screwdriver, you can remove the Framework Laptop's top keyboard casing and replace any part you can see. That includes the keyboard deck itself and its parts, along with components like the motherboard, fans, RAM, SSD, Wi-Fi cards, and even parts like the hinge or the display. Framework even sells these parts online through the Marketplace and includes easy-to-understand guides for repairs. The point is that nothing is soldered down, and you can repair the device as you see fit. It's the opposite of the MacBook, where everything is soldered, and if you need repairs, you'll have to go through Apple.

Even when it comes to ports, the Framework Laptop wins out. All four ports on the Framework Laptop are modular. You can release it from the side of the laptop and insert new ones since the ports are expansion cars. You can choose from USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, and more. Like other parts, ports are sold through the Framework Marketplace. It's a stark difference from the MacBook, which only has Thunderbolt 4 ports and a MagSafe 3 charging port, meaning you'll need more dongles.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs MacBook Air (M2): Display

We can't forget to bring up the other obvious difference when talking about these laptops, and it's the display. 13-inch models of the MacBook Air have a 2560x1664 resolution. That's a weird resolution, but it's due to the notch at the top of the screen. Still, it's plenty of pixels for an LED display, though Apple doesn't officially disclose the aspect ratio being used. What Apple does disclose is that it uses Liquid Retina IPS technology, which has pixels packed super tightly together to help improve brightness and contrast ratios. Content creators might prefer this type of display for this reason.

The Framework Laptop, on the other hand, has a 3:2 aspect ratio display with a 2256x1504 resolution. We really like this 3:2 aspect ratio, which is ideal for stacking windows side by side. However, the resolution is just slightly lower than what the MacBook offers, with the only advantage being that there's no notch in the way to disrupt your flow. You also get the option for both a matte or glossy display for all kinds of lighting conditions.

As for the webcams, these are pretty standard. Both have 1080p webcams. You should look great on your calls, no matter what.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs MacBook Air (M2): Performance

Apple MacBook Air M2

Finally, we have the all-important performance of these systems. The MacBook sports an Arm-based Apple M2 silicon under the hood, which is super efficient for battery life, as well as everyday web browsing. It comes with eight cores, with four performance and four efficiency. Memory goes as high as 24GB.

The Framework Laptop, meanwhile, sports various CPU options from Intel and AMD. You can opt for the latest 13th-generation, 12th-generation, or 11th-generation CPUs. The 12th-generation and 13th-generation Intel CPUs are hybrid, with a mix of performance and efficiency cores (up to 10 cores total) for amazing productivity performance. The 11th-generation CPUs, meanwhile, are non-hybrid and just have a four-core count. On the AMD side, you just get two options for either an AMD Ryzen 5 7040 series CPU or AMD Ryzen 7 7040 series CPU. These CPUs make gains in integrated graphics thanks to the RDNA 3 GPU. RAM and storage go as high as 32GB and 1TB, respectively, across the AMD and Intel models.

Generally, the MacBook Air and Intel-based models of the Framework Laptop are better suited for productivity rather than video editing. We benchmarked both a 13th-generation Intel CPU, the AMD CPU, and the Apple M2 silicon, so you can see those below.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Core i7-1360P (Intel) HP Dragonfly Pro Ryzen 7 7736U (AMD) MacBook Air M2 PCMark 10 6,115 6,148 N/A Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 2,464 / 10,859 N/A 1,904 / 8,952 Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,810 / 7,869 1,539 / 11,480 1,589 / 7,907

As you can see, the AMD Ryzen CPUs beat out the MacBook and Intel CPUs in Cinebench testing. Benchmarks are not representative of real-world performance, but it shows the AMD Ryzen CPUs have more multi-core power or tasks that usually tax the CPU, like video editing. In our review of the MacBook Air M2, we also pointed out that the machine is a productivity machine and isn't really intended for video editing. For that, you'll need the MacBook Pro.

So overall, if you need a laptop for simple video editing, you'll love the Framework with the AMD CPU or the MacBook Air. For productivity and everything else, either laptop will be great, though the MacBook will be better for battery life, with us getting to 10 hours in our review period.

The Framework Laptop is the better pick

The Framework Laptop is the better laptop to consider here. Since it's repairable, you can add more RAM and storage or can swap out the CPU. It also has a display with no annoying notch on the screen. And, if you opt for a model with an AMD CPU, you can try your hand at video editing.

However, the MacBook Air M2 is still a great laptop. If you own a lot of Apple devices, it'll suit your needs, thanks to the many cross-device synergies that macOS offers. You also get a stylish laptop in multiple colors and a device with superb battery life.