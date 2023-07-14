Framework Laptop 13 The Framework Laptop 13 is one of the most modular laptops you can buy in 2023. You can swap out all the components right down to the mainboard. New on this year's model is the option for 13th-generation Intel CPUs, along with AMD Ryzen processors for the first time. Pros Has both AMD and Intel CPU option Very repairable and modular Super portable and lightweight Cons Only sold through Framework Not all configs are available right now $849 at Framework

If you're looking for a new great laptop, you might have heard of the Surface Laptop 5. This is basically Microsoft's flagship laptop, or at the very least, the best Surface PC it has right now, offering features like a great touchscreen display, a premium design, and the option to buy either a 13-inch or a 15-inch model.

For the most part, though, what you see is what you get. On the other hand, there's the Framework laptop, which is one of the more unique 13-inch laptops you can buy. It's fully modular, fully repairable, and you can customize it in so many ways. But is it worth going the modular route or sticking to what's familiar? We're here to help.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs Surface Laptop 5: Price, specs, and availability

The Framework Laptop only comes in a 13-inch model right now, but a 16-inch model is confirmed to be coming later this year. Pricing on the prebuilt 13-inch model with the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs (or AMD CPUs) starts at $1,049 for the pre-built version. You also can get a DIY edition, where you bring your own RAM, SSD, and operating system that starts at $849. If you want to save some money, you can also get options with 12th-generation or 11th-generation Intel CPUs. At the time of this writing, only the 11th-gen models are in stock, but Framework releases products in batches, so you can preorder any build.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 5 comes in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. The 13-inch version starts at $900 and comes with a fabric finish on the keyboard deck. Meanwhile, the 15-inch version comes with an aluminum finish and starts at $1,099. All models feature 12th-generation Intel CPUs, either Core i5 or Core i7.



Framework Laptop (2023) vs Surface Laptop 5: Operating system

One of the critical differences between the Framework Laptop and the Surface Laptop 5 is the operating system. The Surface Laptop 5 only runs Windows 11, but you can choose between various Linux flavors or Windows 10/11 with Framework. There's even a Chromebook version.

Windows 11 is a fine operating system for gaming, multitasking, and general productivity, and it has a subsystem that lets you use Linux, but nothing beats running Linux natively. The Framework Laptop will be appreciated by technical types who love tinkering with code and command lines in Linux.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs Surface Laptop 5: Design

The Framework Laptop and the Surface Laptop 5 are both clamshell laptops, but that's where a lot of the similarities end. The Framework Laptop might be fully repairable, but it only comes in a silver color that looks a bit boring. Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 5 has some parts that can be swapped out, but it comes in more design variations. The 13-inch Surface Laptop 5 has a fabric keyboard deck in platinum or with a metal build in Sage, Black, or Sandstone. The 15-inch model only comes in platinum or black.

If you compare the dimensions, the Surface Laptop 5 is a bit bigger than the Framework Laptop, although they both weigh 2.86 pounds. The former is 12.1 inches long and 0.57 inches thick, while the latter is 11.6 inches long and 0.62 inches thick. There's no doubt, however, that whichever 13-inch model you choose, it'll be easy to travel with.

The Framework Laptop might be fully repairable, but it only comes in a silver color that looks a bit boring.

Reparability is also a critical part of the design of these laptops, and we're going to obviously give the win here to Framework since it's fully repairable. You can buy parts like the display, ports, inner and outer shell, hinges, motherboard, fan, and more from the Framework Marketplace. And you can disassemble the entire laptop following online guides and with the included screwdriver. Nothing is soldered, so you can even change out the ports (and choose from a variety of options like USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI) thanks to the four expansion card slots on the side.

This really outdoes the Surface Laptop 5, which not only has fewer modular parts but also is super lacking in its port selection, with just USB-A, Thunderbolt, and a Surface Connect port for charging. Its repairable components can be purchased from Microsoft, like the SSD, the keyboard deck, and more. But parts like RAM and the motherboard are soldered. It's nowhere as easy to repair as the Framework Laptop, either, which sells you both the parts and has a library of instructions.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs Surface Laptop 5: Display

The display on the Surface Laptop 5 and the Framework Laptop are almost identical, but there's one glaring difference. Both laptops sport a rare 3:2 aspect ratio display with 2256x1504 resolution. However, the Surface Laptop 5 has the advantage thanks to its touch glass display. The Framework Laptop only has a non-touch option, but you can choose between a matte or glossy display.

Touchscreen laptops are the new norm, so we love the Surface Laptop 5's touch option. This helps you use the laptop for things like gaming, running Android apps, and even signing documents. Even better, the Surface Laptop 5 supports the Surface Pen, which unlocks the option to use the laptop for inking and drawing. These things are not at all possible on the Framework Laptop unless you use external hardware like a drawing tablet.

And the webcams atop those displays? Well, the Surface Laptop 5 has a 720p webcam. It's not terrible, but most laptops have moved beyond 720p-resolution webcams. It's why the webcam on the Framework Laptop is better with a 1080p resolution. The extra bump in resolution helps push more pixels into your image, helping you look more lifelike to those on the other side of your call.

Framework Laptop (2023) vs Surface Laptop 5: Performance

Under the hood of these laptops are very different components. You obviously get more CPU variety with the Framework Laptop, but also the Surface Laptop 5 only comes with last year's 12th-generation Intel CPUs. They run at 15W and are from the U-series lineup, which are hybrid CPUs with a mix of performance and efficiency cores. The top option you can pick has a 10-core CPU count, which is alright for general productivity and basic tasks. The Laptop 5 maxes out with 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage, which is excellent for an all-around laptop.

Meanwhile, you can choose from three CPU generations from Intel or the latest Ryzen 7000 series CPUs with the Framework Laptop. All the modern 12th-generation and 13th-generation Intel CPUs are faster than the ones on the Surface Laptop 5 because they're P-series chips, which run at 28W, although Framework pushes it up to 30W. These CPUs also have more cores, either 12 cores or 14, along with faster clock rates. Note, though, that the 11th-generation parts are non-hybrid, sport just four cores, and won't be as fast as what the Surface Laptop 5 has. Storage and RAM also max out at 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The other factor that makes the Framework Laptop a faster machine is the new AMD Ryzen option. You can choose either the AMD Ryzen 5 7040 series CPU or the AMD Ryzen 7 7040 series CPU. These are one of the fastest CPUs we've seen in a laptop yet because of the new Zen 4 CPU core and RDNA 3 GPU architecture. This helps make the laptop faster for tasks like gaming or video and photo editing. We benchmarked a similar Ryzen 7000 series CPU against a 13th-generation Intel CPU. Check it out in the table below (although do note we're using the older Geekbench 5 test since that's what was available at the time of testing).

Surface Laptop 5 Core i7-1255U Lenovo Yoga 9i Core i7-1360P HP Dragonfly Pro Ryzen 7 7736U PCMark 10 5,287 6,115 6,148 Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 1,662 / 8,711 2,464 / 10,859 N/A Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,662 / 8,711 1,810 / 7,869 1,539 / 11,480

As you can tell from the table above, the U-series CPUs in the Surface Laptop 5 come out slower in tests that simulate everyday productivity, like PCMark 10. It's nearly 1,000 points lower than a device with a P-series CPU. When it comes to Cinebench, which stresses the CPU for photo encoding, both the U-series and P-series CPUs can't stand up to what the newest AMD Ryzen CPUs can do. It has incredible multicore performance. This really shows how powerful the Framework Laptop is compared to the Laptop 5.

The Framework Laptop is the better pick

The Framework Laptop is much better than the Surface Laptop 5 in more ways than one. Not only is the device more repairable and more versatile with better port options, but it's also a faster laptop. It has options for additional CPUs from Intel, along with an AMD option. This makes it a productivity laptop, and a light gaming laptop and video editing machine, should you opt for the model with an AMD Ryzen CPU.

However, the Surface Laptop 5 is still a good everyday PC. It has features like a touchscreen and support for the Surface Pen, making it more suited for productivity. It also comes in both 15-inch and 13-inch sizes and with multiple color options. It's still a great laptop, but it's not the most powerful one, mainly because of the last-generation Intel CPUs under the hood.