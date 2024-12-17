How many SSDs are too many SSDs? It's kind of like a "how long is a piece of string" thing; it depends on the person and how much storage they need. Well, if your desired number of SSDs is four or above, you're in luck; the laptop manufacturer Framework has finally released a device that lets you add quadruple storage to your laptop.

Framework's new Dual M.2 Adapter lets you add more slots to your laptop

As reported by The Verge, Framework has something special for people who want extra memory on their laptops. In case you're unfamiliar with the company, Framework specializes in designing modular laptops. If a part needs upgrading, you can simply pop it out and replace it, which makes it a far more attractive option for people who want a device where the hardware isn't "locked away."

This time, the company announced a brand new module on the Framework blog. It's called the Dual M.2 Adapter, and it does exactly what it says on the tin: it gives you two more M.2 slots to play with. Framework states that it works great with an M.2 AI accelerator, and it believes that it's only a moment of time until someone sticks an M.2 to PCIe slot adapter on it to fit a desktop GPU on their laptop.

However, you could just, you know, buy more SSDs. The Framework laptop already has two internal M.2 slots for SSDs, so with this module, you can double your memory and get four SSDs in your laptop. Framework's example uses 8TB SSD sticks, and I have no idea what someone would do with a laptop with 32TB of SSD storage, but I'm sure the reasons are both amazing and terrifying.

If you want to make your SSD dreams come true, you can snap up a Dual M.2 Adapter for $39.