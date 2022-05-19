Framework delivers on its modular laptop promise with Intel 12th-gen upgrade

Framework has announced that its modular laptop – aptly called Framework Laptop – is now available with 12th-gen Intel processors. Specifically, the laptop now comes with Intel’s P-series CPUs, which have a higher 28W TDP compared to the previous model, which used 11th-generation 15W processors. Along with being able to buy the laptop with the new processors outright, Framework is also selling an upgrade kit for owners of the existing model, allowing you to get the performance upgrade without buying a whole new laptop.

To be clear, it was already possible to replace the mainboard on the Framework Laptop, so if you for a Core i5 model and wanted to upgrade to a Core i7, you could do just that. Still, seeing that continue with the 12th-generation upgrade kit is a big step for laptops, which have traditionally been stuck with the same specs they were bought with. It’s especially impressive considering the increased TDP requires different thermals. The upgrade kit also includes a new top cover to address just that.

The laptop itself is available as a pre-built configuration or as a DIY kit if you want to put all the parts together and potentially bring over some components you already have. It comes with your choice of an Intel Core i5-1240P, Core i7-1260P, or Core i7-1280P, with up to 14 cores and 20 threads. You can also get up to 32GB of RAM (64GB if you go the DIY route), 1TB of SSD storage (2TB for DIY), along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support. You can also add a variety of expansion cards for ports, just like with the previous model. The display is a 13.5-inch panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio and it comes in a 2256 x 1504 resolution, which is plenty sharp for that size.

On that note, Framework also announced today that it’s working on a new expansion card, giving the option for a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. Framework’s expansion cards use a USB Type-C port to add capabilities to your laptop. They can add ports – such as DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-A, or a microSD card reader – or they can be storage modules, with up to 1TB SSDs available this way. The new 2.5Gb Ethernet expansion card is coming soon, and it’ll cost $39, making it one of the most expensive ports to buy.

The Framework Laptop with 12th-gen Intel processors is available to pre-order today, with shipments beginning in July. It starts at $1,049 for a pre-built configuration, or you can grab a DIY kit starting at $819. The DIY kit pricing doesn’t include memory, storage, or an operating system, so you can bring your own. If you want to upgrade your existing Framework Laptop, you can sign up for the waitlist to know when the 12th-generation upgrade kit will be available. That will start at $538, including the mainboard and the new top cover.