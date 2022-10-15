Framework pushes its sustainability efforts by offering refurbished laptops

Framework isn’t your typical laptop manufacturer. Instead, it builds modular laptops that allow users the ability to customize, upgrade, and even repair parts on their own. While the idea is to give users more control over their products, the company also wants to make an impact by reducing e-waste. In an effort to further advance this message, the company has started offering refurbished models that come with a promise and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Framework states that it’s able to offer discounted refurbished models due to a small number of customer returns. Despite being refurbished, the company promises that the laptops will be in like new condition and will also come with a full warranty. Each laptop goes through a thorough testing phase, making sure that nothing is wrong with the unit. If there is anything wrong, parts are replaced, and once again, the laptop is tested to ensure it is in proper working order. After the test, the laptop is fully cleaned and made available for sale.

In this process, Framework doesn’t repair minor cosmetic issues, but it does set high standards for each refurbished unit being sold. According to its website, it will allow small scratches on all surfaces to exist, but no more than 10 or 15 total, depending on which panel the scratches exist on. Also, they can be no more than 2 cm in length on most panels, and any cracks, breaks, and chips are not allowed. Of course, buying refurbished isn’t for everyone, so be sure to read the full details before making a purchase. But you can always give it a try because, as mentioned before, the laptops can be purchased worry-free thanks to the money-back guarantee. In addition to laptops, it is also offering refurbished accessories, like its various expansion packs.

Currently, there are a few choices up on the website, with the lowest being priced at $599 and the highest at $1,069. While these are 11th Gen Intel models, you can always feel a bit more relieved knowing that as long as the company is around, you can upgrade later down the line. The firm more recently announced its 12th-gen update, giving users the option for more power and new accessories. If interested in any of these laptops, new or used, be sure to head to the link down below.

Source: Framework

Via: Engadget