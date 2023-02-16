Back in October, Framework announced that it would further its sustainability efforts by offering refurbished units at a discount. While this first effort was limited to those in the United States and Canada, the company is now expanding the program, offering refurbished laptops to those in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

As far as what laptops will be available, the company is now offering three different configurations for its Framework Laptop DIY Edition featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptop will come with an EU power adapter and four different expansion cards that will offer connections like USB-A, USB-C, and an HDMI port. The laptop will come with Wi-Fi connectivity but will not include memory, storage, or an operating system. Despite being a refurbished offering, the laptops will come with a two-year limited warranty.

For those located in the United States and Canada, Framework is offering different configurations of its refurbished Framework Laptop DIY Edition featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core processor. For this configuration, you'll get a power adapter compatible for use in the US or Canada, along with a Wi-Fi adapter. For the most part, these configurations will be extremely bare-bones requiring users to purchase RAM, internal storage, and expansion cards. Furthermore, the laptops sold for the US and Canada will only come with a one-year limited warranty.

Framework has stated previously that the discounted refurbished laptops come from a small number of customer returns. The company takes these laptops, and puts them through an extensive testing phase, making sure that there is nothing wrong with the unit. If issues are discovered, they are repaired, and the laptops are once again tested. Once this is complete, the laptops are cleaned and made available for sale. Unfortunately, Framework does not take care of any minor cosmetic issues on the laptop during this process. So, if you're interested, be sure to take note of that.

